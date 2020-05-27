Creamy Chicken Mulligatawny Soup – 96five Family Radio

Remove skin and wings from the cooked chicken, you can use a roast chicken or steamed from making broth. Shred chicken meat and set aside.

Heat a large soup pot on medium heat. Add ghee, onion, carrots and celery, stir cooking for 6 – 7 minutes, don’t allow to brown.

Add garlic, ginger, curry powder, cumin, coriander and nutmeg. Stir through vegetables and cook for a further 1 minute.

Add the broth and passata to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook covered for 15 minutes.

Add the grated pumpkin and apple, salt and pepper. Simmer covered for a further 10 minutes or until all vegetables are soft.

Add the shredded chicken and coconut milk to the pot. Simmer for a further 5 minutes making sure the chicken is hot through.

Just before serving, stir baby spinach leaves evenly through the soup.

Serve in bowls accompanied with Garlic and Coriander Flat Bread.