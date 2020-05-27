Creamy Chicken Mulligatawny Soup – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy
A delightfully rich and creamy chicken version of Mulligatawny soup. This main meal soup is more like a delicious curried chicken stew, serve with my Garlic and Coriander Flat Bread.
Mulligatawny is an English soup after an Indian recipe, the original version consisted of thick broth from lentils, onion and curry powder. It can be made as spicy as your taste buds will enjoy. You might like to also try my beef version of Mulligatawny Soup.
Serves: 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35
Ingredients
- 1 whole cooked chicken, shredded
- 1 1/2 Tbsp ghee
- 1 lge onion(s), finely diced
- 2 carrot(s), finely diced
- 2 celery stick(s), finely diced
- 3 tsp garlic, minced
- 2 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated
- 1 Tbsp curry powder, or to taste
- 2 tsp cumin
- 2 tsp coriander, ground
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1.25 L (5 cups) chicken broth/stock
- 1 cup passata/tomato puree
- 2 cups grated pumpkin
- 1 lge apple(s), peeled and grated
- 1 1/2 tsp fine sea salt, or to taste
- 1/4 tsp black pepper, ground
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
- 150g spinach leaves, (baby)
Directions
Remove skin and wings from the cooked chicken, you can use a roast chicken or steamed from making broth. Shred chicken meat and set aside.
Heat a large soup pot on medium heat. Add ghee, onion, carrots and celery, stir cooking for 6 – 7 minutes, don’t allow to brown.
Add garlic, ginger, curry powder, cumin, coriander and nutmeg. Stir through vegetables and cook for a further 1 minute.
Add the broth and passata to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook covered for 15 minutes.
Add the grated pumpkin and apple, salt and pepper. Simmer covered for a further 10 minutes or until all vegetables are soft.
Add the shredded chicken and coconut milk to the pot. Simmer for a further 5 minutes making sure the chicken is hot through.
Just before serving, stir baby spinach leaves evenly through the soup.
Serve in bowls accompanied with Garlic and Coriander Flat Bread.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.