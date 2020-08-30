Delicious Classic Carrot and Pecan Cake Recipe – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy
This mouthwatering classic cake is moist, perfectly spiced and smothered in my Vanilla Cashew Frosting. The delicious caramel flavour in my carrot cake comes from using Medjool dates as the sweetener. Your family will never guess it’s gluten free, grain free, dairy free and refined sugar free.
Serves: 10 slices | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:50
Ingredients
- 2 cups grated carrot(s), packed
- 3/4 cup pecans, chopped
- 10 (1 cup) pitted Medjool date(s)
- 4 Lge egg(s)
- 1/3 cup coconut oil, melted to room temperature
- 1/3 cup canned coconut cream
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup (100%)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/4 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp allspice
- 1 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
Vanilla cashew frosting:
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 1/3 cup canned coconut cream
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup (100%)
- 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
- A good pinch of fine sea salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease the sides and line the base of a 20cm springform cake tin with baking paper. Place your sheet of baking paper over the base and clip closed the sides, leave a little hanging out (I also find it’s easier to slide the cake off the paper to your serving plate if it’s also been greased).
Place the grated carrot and chopped nuts into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
Add the dates, eggs, coconut oil, coconut cream, maple syrup, vanilla and vinegar to a food processor. Blend for 15 – 18 seconds or until the dates are chopped into the liquid. Scrape down the lid and sides of the bowl.
Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda and salt to the food processor. Blend for 15 seconds to combine all the ingredients together well.
Scoop the batter into the bowl of grated carrot and pecans. Mix well to incorporate all the ingredients together without delay, as the coconut flour will start to absorb the moisture.
Spoon into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly and smooth the surface.
Bake for approximately 50 minutes until firm and golden on top. Allow to cool in the tin for 15 – 20 minutes, then run a knife around the inside of the tin and gently remove the spring sides. Once completely cooled, transfer to your serving plate and top with the frosting and extra pecans.
To make the vanilla frosting: Add all the frosting ingredients to a blender or the small bowl of a food processor. Blend well, stopping from time to time to scrape down sides and blend until you reach a smooth consistency. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for approximately 30 minutes or until firm but still spreadable.
Store the frosted carrot cake in the fridge.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.
Feature image: Photo by Susan Joy.