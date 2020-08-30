Delicious Classic Carrot and Pecan Cake Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease the sides and line the base of a 20cm springform cake tin with baking paper. Place your sheet of baking paper over the base and clip closed the sides, leave a little hanging out (I also find it’s easier to slide the cake off the paper to your serving plate if it’s also been greased).

Place the grated carrot and chopped nuts into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Add the dates, eggs, coconut oil, coconut cream, maple syrup, vanilla and vinegar to a food processor. Blend for 15 – 18 seconds or until the dates are chopped into the liquid. Scrape down the lid and sides of the bowl.

Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda and salt to the food processor. Blend for 15 seconds to combine all the ingredients together well.

Scoop the batter into the bowl of grated carrot and pecans. Mix well to incorporate all the ingredients together without delay, as the coconut flour will start to absorb the moisture.

Spoon into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly and smooth the surface.

Bake for approximately 50 minutes until firm and golden on top. Allow to cool in the tin for 15 – 20 minutes, then run a knife around the inside of the tin and gently remove the spring sides. Once completely cooled, transfer to your serving plate and top with the frosting and extra pecans.

To make the vanilla frosting: Add all the frosting ingredients to a blender or the small bowl of a food processor. Blend well, stopping from time to time to scrape down sides and blend until you reach a smooth consistency. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for approximately 30 minutes or until firm but still spreadable.

Store the frosted carrot cake in the fridge.