Delicious Paleo Bagel Recipe – 96five Family Radio

If you are using an air fryer you will be cooking at 170c. For oven baking, preheat your oven to 170c (fan-forced) and line a baking tray.

Add the almond meal, flaxseed meal, arrowroot and baking powder to a large bowl. Stir well to remove any lumps.

Add the yoghurt and use the back of a spoon to push the yoghurt through the dry ingredients. Once all the ingredients are combined well it should start to form into a ball. Allow to sit for a 3 – 4 minutes to absorb some of the moisture.

Place a sheet of baking paper on your working space. Add 1 tablespoon of arrowroot flour in a corner of the paper to use for coating your hands.

Dust your hands with arrowroot and transfer the dough to the paper, flatten the dough a little and cut into 4 equal portions (the dough will be sticky).

Use lightly coated fingers to shape each portion into a neat sausage/log shape, approximately 20cm long. Bend them around to make a circle, overlapping the ends and pressing together firmly. Use your hands to neaten the outer circle and to puff the bagels up a little higher. Use a pastry brush dipped into the egg to coat the tops, the inner and outer sides of each bagel.

Dust a metal spatula with arrowroot and use to slide under the bagels and place them into the basket of an air fryer or onto the prepared tray.

Bake on 170c for 15 minutes in an air fryer or approximately 25 minutes in a fan-forced oven.

Allow to cool before slicing in half. Serve with mayo and mustard, your favourite nitrate-free cold cuts or salmon and salad. The bagels are also delicious served with organic jam and cream for afternoon tea.