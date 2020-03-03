Dip Crackers – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

These light and crispy almond meal crackers are perfect for using with dips. If you would like a salty, crunchy snack then sprinkle with a few flakes of sea salt to eat on their own.

Serves: 38 pieces | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:18

Ingredients

2 cups almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds)

1/3 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca

2 tsp mustard powder

1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 lge egg(s)

2 tsp filtered water

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Directions

Preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced).

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, mustard powder, baking soda and salt to a food processor. Process for 10 seconds to produce a fine texture.

Add the egg, water and apple cider vinegar and process until a dough starts to form (approximately 10 – 15 seconds). Remove from the processor and give the dough a quick knead to combine well.

Divide the dough in half and place one portion between 2 sheets of baking paper. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough out to a very thin 1.5 – 2mm thick rectangle. Remove the top sheet of paper and trim so you have straight edges. Set trimmings aside to be rerolled.

Slide the sheet of paper containing the rolled dough onto a baking tray. Use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to cut vertical and horizontal lines through the dough creating roughly 5cm squares. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Bake for approximately 18 – 20 minutes or until lightly golden and crisp. Cool on the trays then break up the crackers.

Store in an airtight container to keep the crackers crisp. They will keep for up to 10 days.

Optional: If you aren’t using the crackers for scooping up dip, you might like to lightly sprinkle a few flakes of sea salt over the rolled dough before baking (a dip will already have salt added, the plain crackers work best).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.