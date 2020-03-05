 Easy Chicken Curry – 96five Family Radio

Easy Chicken Curry

By 96five Thursday 5 Mar 2020

By: Susan Joy

This is the perfect mid-week family meal. Easy Chicken Curry is simple, tasty, quick to make and not overly spicy, making it suitable for your children (but of course you can increase the chilli powder to your own taste). You may like to add your favourite vegetables to the curry but I like to serve it as is, over cauliflower rice with steamed broccoli on the side.

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:030

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp coconut oil, divided 
  • 1 med – lge onion(s), finely diced 
  • 4 tsp garlic, minced 
  • 3 tsp ginger, minced or grated 
  • 1 Tbsp smoked paprika 
  • 2 tsp cumin 
  • 2 tsp ground coriander 
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric 
  • 1 tsp ground cardamom 
  • 1 tsp chilli, powder (I used medium strength) 
  • 1 bunch fresh coriander, stems finely chopped use approx 3 Tablespoons 
  • 800g skinless chicken, (breast or thigh) chopped into bite size pieces 
  • 1/2 cup (125ml) chicken broth/stock 
  • 400ml can coconut cream, (I use Ayam brand) 
  • 3 Tbsp organic tomato paste 
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt, or to your taste 
  • 1/3 tsp black pepper, ground 
  • When serving use the fresh leaves from the bunch of coriander, to spinkle on top

Directions

Heat a heavy-based saucepan on medium heat. Add half the oil and onion, cook for 4 minutes.

Add the remaining oil, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, cumin, ground coriander, turmeric, cardamom and chilli. Stir the spices through the onion and cook for 1 minute.

Add the chopped chicken and stir it through the onion-spice mixture. Increase the heat and stir the chicken until it has changed colour.

Pour in the chicken broth and coconut cream, then add the tomato paste, salt and pepper. Stir well and once the mixture begins to boil, reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered for 20 – 25 minutes or until the chicken is tender.

I like to serve this Chicken Curry with cauliflower rice and steamed broccoli on the side.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

