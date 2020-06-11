Irish Mash – 96five Family Radio

Add the parsnip to a large saucepan of lightly boiling filtered water. Cook for 6 – 8 minutes (it will depend on the size), add the cauliflower and continue cooking for 12 – 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Meanwhile, add the ghee to a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the leek and garlic, and cook for 4 – 5 minutes, stirring often until the leek is soft. Stir in the cabbage and 1 teaspoon of salt, cook, stirring often until the cabbage has softened, about 5 minutes. Pour in 60ml of the coconut cream, stir and bring to a simmer, then set aside.

Drain the cooked parsnips and cauliflower well, then return to the saucepan and roughly mash. Add the remaining 60ml of coconut cream and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a generous pinch of black pepper, continue mashing to create a smoother texture.

Add the leek and cabbage mixture to the saucepan, keeping aside a little to garnish on top. Stir the mixture through the parsnip and cauliflower mash.

Transfer the Irish Mash into a serving dish and top with the extra cabbage mixture and some ground black pepper.