Irish Mash – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Thursday 11 Jun 2020

By: Susan Joy

This is an Irish style mash which is usually made with white potato, instead I’ve used parsnip and cauliflower for my healthier version.

It’s also much tastier than a plain mash made from just cauliflower; the leek, garlic and green shredded cabbage also add more nutrients. It’s delicious with Slow-cooker Baked Chicken and drizzled with chicken gravy.

Serves: 6 – 8 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

  • 2 lge parsnip(s), diced, choose firm with light coloured skins 
  • 1 sml – med cauliflower, chopped in even sized pieces 
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp ghee, or coconut oil 
  • 1 med leek, trimmed, cut lengthways in half & thinly sliced 
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced or finely chopped 
  • 3 cups (1/4 sml) green cabbage, finely shredded 
  • 1 1/2 tsp sea salt, divided 
  • 120ml coconut cream, divided 
  • black pepper, ground, to taste 

Directions

Add the parsnip to a large saucepan of lightly boiling filtered water. Cook for 6 – 8 minutes (it will depend on the size), add the cauliflower and continue cooking for 12 – 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Meanwhile, add the ghee to a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the leek and garlic, and cook for 4 – 5 minutes, stirring often until the leek is soft. Stir in the cabbage and 1 teaspoon of salt, cook, stirring often until the cabbage has softened, about 5 minutes. Pour in 60ml of the coconut cream, stir and bring to a simmer, then set aside.

Drain the cooked parsnips and cauliflower well, then return to the saucepan and roughly mash. Add the remaining 60ml of coconut cream and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a generous pinch of black pepper, continue mashing to create a smoother texture.

Add the leek and cabbage mixture to the saucepan, keeping aside a little to garnish on top. Stir the mixture through the parsnip and cauliflower mash.

Transfer the Irish Mash into a serving dish and top with the extra cabbage mixture and some ground black pepper.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

