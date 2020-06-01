 Lamb Curry Winter Warmer Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Lamb Curry Winter Warmer Recipe

By 96five Monday 1 Jun 2020

By: Susan Joy

During the cooler weather we look for warm comforting meals to nourish our families. The aromatic spices that flavour this delicious lamb curry, also make your house smell amazing and get those saliva glands working, ready to digest your healthy meal.

a photo of susan joy's lamb curry

I like to serve this dish with steamed broccoli and my Garlic & Coriander Flat Bread.

I prefer to cook my curry on the stove top in a Le Creuset pot/dutch oven but it’s also suitable to cook in the oven or using a slow cooker (you will need to reduce the liquid by 1/3 for the slow cooker and of course adjust the cooking time).

Preparation time doesn’t take long for this dish but you will need to allow at least 2 hours to marinate the lamb, or easier still, prepare the night before. There’s no need for standing over the stove stirring with this meal. Pop it on to simmer and let it slowly cook away, just checking once to add the cauliflower towards the end.

My lamb curry is a great meal to serve up to guests, you can also serve extra dishes to accompany it and make your meal even more special. You may like to use coconut yoghurt with either chopped mint or coriander leaves mixed it. Diced cucumber or a tomato, onion and cucumber chutney, lime wedges. Cauliflower rice or roasted cauliflower. My Green Mango Salad would also be lovely with the lamb curry.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 01:30 | * plus 2 hrs to marinate

Ingredients

  • 1 kg diced lean lamb, steaks (or a cheaper cut and cook longer) 

Marinade

  • 400g tin coconut cream 
  • Zest of 1 lime(s) 
  • Juice of 1 lime(s) 
  • 2 tsp cinnamon 
  • 2 tsp coriander, ground 
  • 2 tsp cumin 
  • 2 tsp garam masala 
  • 1 tsp turmeric, ground 
  • 1/2 tsp paprika 
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne, or to taste 
  • 1 tsp pink Himalayan salt 
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper, ground 

To cook the lamb curry you will need: 

  • 1 Tbsp ghee, or coconut oil 
  • 1 lge onion(s), diced 
  • 4 tsp garlic, minced 
  • 3 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated 
  • 2 cups passata/tomato puree 
  • 1 lge carrot(s), thinly sliced 
  • 1 sml or 1/2 lge head cauliflower, cut into small florets 
  • 1/3 cup (approx. 1 bunch) coriander, leaves chopped 

Directions

Allow at least 2 hours to marinate the lamb or leave overnight to save time.

Add all the marinade ingredients to a glass bowl and whisk to combine. Add the diced lamb and mix well, making sure all the meat is coated. Cover and place in the fridge.

To cook the Lamb Curry: Heat a large heavy based pot on medium-high heat. Melt the ghee and add the onion, garlic and ginger. Cook stirring for 1 – 2 minutes.

Increase the heat and add the lamb with the marinade, add the passata and stir everything well to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer covered for approximately 1 hour 10 minutes. (If you are using a more economical cut of lamb, you may need to cook longer.)

Add the carrot and cauliflower and simmer for a further 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked and the lamb is soft and tender. Remove from the heat and stir through the coriander.

Serve in individual bowls, add a sprinkle of coriander leaves on top and a squeeze of lime juice. I like to serve with steamed broccoli and my Garlic & Coriander Flat Bread.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

Related Articles

Spiced Sweet Potato Soup with Pecans

Dinner Tonight: Teriyaki Chicken

Mushroom Omelette Recipe

Creamy Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Register Now For The Boonah Freedom Climb!

Lamb Curry Winter Warmer Recipe

Queensland Opens For Queenslanders – What’s Changing Today

Murray Lean – Is God Fair?

Men: It’s Okay If You’re Struggling With Isolation. These Tips Will Help You

3 Essentials for an Age of Complexity

National Day of Thanks: Michelle Mitchell on Gratitude

Creamy Chicken Mulligatawny Soup