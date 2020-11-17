Nut-free Chocolate Birthday Cake – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease the sides and line the base of two 20cm springform cake tins with baking paper. Place a sheet of baking paper over the base and clip closed, leave a little hanging out.

Add the flaxseed to a small bowl and stir in the water, mix well and set aside for 5 minutes to form a gel mixture.

Add the coconut flour, cacao powder, arrowroot, baking soda and salt to a food processor and process for 8 seconds to combine well.

Scoop in the flaxseed mixture, eggs, coconut milk, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla. Process for approximately 10 – 15 seconds to combine the cake batter well.

Spoon the batter evenly between the two cake tins and smooth the surface.

Bake for approximately 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool in the tin for 20 minutes, then gently run a knife around the inside and release the sides. Completely cool before frosting.

Meanwhile, make the chocolate frosting. Add the chocolate, coconut oil and ghee to a double saucepan. Whisk while melting and once smooth remove from the heat, then whisk in the milk, maple syrup and vanilla. Place in the fridge for about 30 minutes or enough time to cool down but not harden, you need it thick but spreadable.

To assemble, place one cake upside down on your serving plate, spread the flat surface with frosting. Place the flat bottom of the second cake on top to sandwich them together. Generously coat the top of the cake and sides with the remaining frosting.

Store in the fridge and remove 20 minutes before serving to soften the frosting and cake (the coconut oil in the cake can make it a little firm straight from the fridge).