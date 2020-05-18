Orange and Almond Mini Cakes – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

These mini cakes are light, moist, not overly sweet and get their delicious orange flavour from a whole fresh orange. They can be served as is, topped with almond flakes or dusted with coconut flour (to look like icing sugar), or with a dollop of dairy-free cream.

Serves: 12 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:25 | * plus cooking of the orange

Wash the orange and place unpeeled into a saucepan of hot water. Simmer the orange for 20 minutes then drain off the water and replace with fresh boiling water (boiling twice stops the bitter flavour that can come from oranges into your cake). Continue simmering the orange for a further 15 minutes until the skin is soft but don’t allow it to split. Remove and allow the orange to cool (I often cook it the night before).

Preheat your oven to 160c (fan-forced). I use a good quality large hole silicon muffin tray, as it’s easy to remove the little cakes or use a very well-greased muffin tin.

Cut the cooled orange into quarters (with skin intact but no seeds) and add to a food processor with the eggs, coconut sugar, honey and vanilla. Blend for 20 seconds to chop and combine the orange into the wet ingredients. Scrape down the lid and sides of the bowl.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and blend for 10 seconds. Scrape down the sides of the processor bowl and blend for a further 10 seconds.

Place your silicon muffin tray on a baking sheet to keep it level. Spoon the mixture into the muffin tray, filling each hole 1/2 of the way up, approximately a 1/4 cup of mixture (you don’t want them as high as a muffin). Sprinkle with almond flakes or leave plain. Bake for 25 – 30 minutes until just firm. Allow to cool in the muffin tray.

To remove, run a blunt knife around the sides to loosen the cakes and press your fingers under the base, lifting the mini cakes up and out gently. If you chose plain cakes, you might like to add a little coconut flour in a small sieve to sprinkle onto the mini cakes, resembling icing sugar. They are also delicious served with dairy-free cream or yoghurt.

Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days or longer in the fridge. Suitable to freeze.