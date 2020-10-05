Paleo “Corn” Chips – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 180c (fan-forced) and set aside two baking trays.

Add the egg whites and water to a medium-large bowl. Use a fork to whisk the egg white mixture until it turns white and has a few foamy-bubbles on top.

Add the salt, spices and flaxseed meal to the egg whites and whisk to combine and moisten well.

Scoop in the almond meal and arrowroot, use the back of the fork to push the flours through the mixture, then finish off combining the dough with your hands.

Place half the dough between two sheets of baking paper. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough as thinly as possible. Slide the paper containing the rolled dough onto one of the baking trays. Use a pizza cutter to cut lines down the dough, approximately 5 – 6cm apart, then make zig zag cuts between the lines forming triangle shapes. Repeat with remaining dough. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt.

Bake for 12 – 15 minutes until firm and golden. Allow to cool on the trays, then break up the chips. If you find the middle chips are a bit thicker and not as crisp as the outer ones, just pop those back in the oven to cook a little longer but watch them carefully.

Serve with your favourite dip, chilli beef or crumbled on top of taco salad.

The chips will keep crisp stored in an airtight glass container for up to 1 week.