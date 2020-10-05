Paleo “Corn” Chips – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 6 Oct 2020
By: Susan Joy
These paleo chips contain no corn or grains to keep your tummies feeling well! If you have been missing salty-crispy snacks but want to stay away from the manufactured store-bought bags of corn chips, you will want to make this recipe. Serve with dips, chilli beef, use for nachos or crumble over taco salad.
Serves: 3 – 4 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:12
Ingredients
- 2 egg white(s), from large eggs
- 15ml filtered water
- 1/2 tsp fine sea salt, plus extra to sprinkle on top
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 2 Tbsp golden flaxseed meal (fine ground)
- 1 1/4 cups almond meal/flour, from blanched almonds
- 1/4 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca
Directions
Preheat oven to 180c (fan-forced) and set aside two baking trays.
Add the egg whites and water to a medium-large bowl. Use a fork to whisk the egg white mixture until it turns white and has a few foamy-bubbles on top.
Add the salt, spices and flaxseed meal to the egg whites and whisk to combine and moisten well.
Scoop in the almond meal and arrowroot, use the back of the fork to push the flours through the mixture, then finish off combining the dough with your hands.
Place half the dough between two sheets of baking paper. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough as thinly as possible. Slide the paper containing the rolled dough onto one of the baking trays. Use a pizza cutter to cut lines down the dough, approximately 5 – 6cm apart, then make zig zag cuts between the lines forming triangle shapes. Repeat with remaining dough. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt.
Bake for 12 – 15 minutes until firm and golden. Allow to cool on the trays, then break up the chips. If you find the middle chips are a bit thicker and not as crisp as the outer ones, just pop those back in the oven to cook a little longer but watch them carefully.
Serve with your favourite dip, chilli beef or crumbled on top of taco salad.
The chips will keep crisp stored in an airtight glass container for up to 1 week.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.
Feature image: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table