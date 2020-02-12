Peppermint Slice – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This raw slice has a nutty, chocolate base with a lovely light textured peppermint top. When served straight from the fridge, you get to enjoy the light and fluffy topping full of flavour but in hot weather, you may like it served half-frozen. 3 different nuts are used in the slice to give you a variety of different minerals, healthy fats and to create flavour.

Serves: 16 slices | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

BASE:

1 cup macadamia nuts

1 cup pecans

10 (1 cup) pitted Medjool date(s)

1/3 cup coconut (organic finely-shredded)

1/4 cup cacao raw powder

1 Tbsp coconut oil, softened

1/8 tsp fine sea salt

PEPPERMINT TOPPING:

2 cups raw cashews, soak in water for 1 hour only (do this in advance)

250ml (1 cup) almond milk

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup maple syrup (100%)

1 1/2 tsp organic super greens powder

5 drops peppermint essential oil (edible), or 1 1/2 – 2 tsp organic peppermint extract

3 tsp grass-fed gelatin, for setting (I use Great Lakes in orange carton)

To Sprinkle on Top: 2 Tbsp cacao nibs (organic)

Directions

Before starting, soak the cashews in water for 1 hour. Line a square 8.5cm cake tin with baking paper, leaving an overhang of paper for easy removal and set aside.

To make the base: Add all the base ingredients to a food processor. Blend for approximately 30 seconds or until all the ingredients are chopped, moist and the mixture sticks together when pressed between your fingers.

Transfer the base mixture into the prepared tin and spread out evenly. Use your hands to press the base down firmly and make a smooth surface. Place in the freezer while preparing the peppermint topping.

To make the topping: Drain and rinse the cashews well. Add the cashews and almond milk to a high-speed blender and blend on high for 30 seconds.

Add the coconut oil, maple syrup, greens powder and peppermint oil to the blender. Blend on high for 10 seconds, then scrape down the sides of the blender jug. Sprinkle the gelatin evenly over the mixture and blend again on high for a further 10 seconds. Make sure you have a very smooth and silky texture.

Remove the base from the freezer. Pour the peppermint mixture over the base and use a spatula to smooth the surface. Sprinkle with the cacao nibs and place back into the freezer for approximately 2 hours to set.

Once set, use the baking paper to lift the peppermint slice out of the tin. Place on a chopping board and use a large knife to cut into 4 x 4 rows. If not eating straight away, I place the slices into an airtight container and store in the freezer.

Before serving, allow to thaw in the fridge. The peppermint slice will keep for up to 6 months in the freezer.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.