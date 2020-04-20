Pork Vindaloo – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This Indian Vindaloo curry dish is very flexible, you can use pork, chicken, beef, lamb or prawns. It’s a bit different to a regular curry as the meat is cooked or marinated with vinegar and is extra spicy. You can adjust the quantity of chilli powder to how hot you like your Vindaloo. I’ve made this dish to my family’s taste buds but you may like it even hotter.

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 01:05

Ingredients

3 Tbsp ghee, divided

2 med onion(s), roughly diced

2 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated or minced

2 Tbsp whole grain mustard

2 Tbsp curry powder

1 Tbsp cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp chilli, powder (or to your taste)

800g trimmed pork, loin steaks or shoulder (cut into bite size pieces)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 1/4 cups (310ml) passata/tomato puree

1 tsp fine sea salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp black pepper, ground

Chopped coriander leaves and natural coconut yoghurt to serve

Directions

Heat a heavy-based large saucepan on medium heat. Add half the ghee and onions, cook for 3 minutes.

Spoon in the remaining ghee and add the garlic, ginger, mustard and all the spices to the pot. Stir well while cooking for 1 – 2 minutes.

Add the diced pork to the onion and spice mixture and stir to coat the pork well.

Pour the vinegar over the meat and once it boils add the passata, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook covered for 45 minutes, then remove the lid to allow the sauce to reduce a little while simmering for a further 10 – 15 minutes. Check the pork is tender before removing from the heat (shoulder pork may take a little longer).

Serve over cauliflower rice and top with a dollop of yoghurt and a sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.