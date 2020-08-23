Pumpkin Scones – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

These delicious paleo-version pumpkin scones have a lovely soft and fluffy centre.

I find they are tastier and fluffier than the wheat version I used to make when my kids were young. They also go perfectly with eggs for breakfast (I slice in half and pop in my air fryer and toast for a couple of minutes).

Serves: 10 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Preheat oven to 190c (fan-forced). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, psyllium powder, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Stir well to combine and remove any lumps.

Break the egg into a small bowl and whisk well, then whisk in the oil and maple syrup.

Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture follow immediately with the mashed pumpkin. Stir well to combine all ingredients together. The mixture will be soft, the psyllium powder will start to soak up the moisture (you want to spoon the scone mixture onto the tray before it thickens).

Use a spoon to scoop up 10 equal portions of the mixture onto the prepared tray (it’s useful to use a knife or spatula to help slide the mixture off the spoon), Use a knife to assist in shaping the scones into a round shape.

Bake for 20 – 25 minutes until lightly browning on top, they may take a little longer to cook if you have extra moisture in your pumpkin.

The scones are delicious served warm or at room temperature, with or without ghee/butter.