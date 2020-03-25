Raspberry & Chocolate Chia Bowl Recipe – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy
This is a deliciously healthy, raspberry and chocolate chia breakfast. By topping with fruit, seeds and nuts you get lots of different flavours and textures in every bite. Chia seeds have a high concentration of plant-based omega 3 fatty acids, making this a filling breakfast that should keep you going until lunch.
Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:00
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 2 Tbsp coconut (organic finely-shredded)
- 1 Tbsp cacao raw powder
- 2 tsp vanilla collagen protein (I use Happy Mammoth), or use hydrolysed collagen & 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 – 3 tsp almond butter/spread
- 200ml (3/4 cup) almond milk, or milk of choice
- 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
- 1 tsp maple syrup (100%), optional if a bit tart from the raspberries
- Optional: serve with fruit, seeds and nuts
Directions
Add all the above ingredients, except for the serving options to a high-speed blender.
Blend on high to create a smooth mousse or to your desired texture. Pour immediately into your bowl as the chia pudding thickens quickly.
Serve with your favourite fruit, seeds and nuts.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.