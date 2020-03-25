 Raspberry & Chocolate Chia Bowl Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Raspberry & Chocolate Chia Bowl Recipe

By 96five Thursday 26 Mar 2020

By: Susan Joy

This is a deliciously healthy, raspberry and chocolate chia breakfast.  By topping with fruit, seeds and nuts you get lots of different flavours and textures in every bite. Chia seeds have a high concentration of plant-based omega 3 fatty acids, making this a filling breakfast that should keep you going until lunch.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 Tbsp coconut (organic finely-shredded)
  • 1 Tbsp cacao raw powder
  • 2 tsp vanilla collagen protein (I use Happy Mammoth), or use hydrolysed collagen & 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 – 3 tsp almond butter/spread
  • 200ml (3/4 cup) almond milk, or milk of choice
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1 tsp maple syrup (100%), optional if a bit tart from the raspberries
  • Optional: serve with fruit, seeds and nuts

Directions

Add all the above ingredients, except for the serving options to a high-speed blender.

Blend on high to create a smooth mousse or to your desired texture. Pour immediately into your bowl as the chia pudding thickens quickly.

Serve with your favourite fruit, seeds and nuts.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

Related Articles

Mushroom Omelette Recipe

Spearmint Smoothie Summer Breakfast

Dinner Tonight: Teriyaki Chicken

Smoked Paprika & Herbed Chicken

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

WIN!! Festival Passes To Hope At Home Film Festival

The Field Hospital Bringing Hope To The COVID-19 Epicenter

The Tomb Is Far Emptier than the Shelves Will Ever Be

Raspberry & Chocolate Chia Bowl Recipe

The Essential Vs Non-Essential Services List — What Is and Isn’t Open

My Child is Struggling Because Everything Is Being Cancelled

Is the 96five Team OK? Will the Radio Station Survive? What is Our ‘Hope’ in This Crisis?