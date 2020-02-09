Raspberry Tea Cake – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This is a delicious moist tea cake. It’s not too sweet and has a hint of cinnamon and ginger. It’s so quick to whip up and has a lovely light and soft texture, not dense like a lot of paleo cakes. It’s the perfect cake for an afternoon tea party and is also yummy served warm with dairy-free cream.

Serves: 16 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

2 Lge egg(s), room temperature

1/3 cup honey (unprocessed), runny

1/4 cup coconut oil, liquid

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 3/4 cups almond meal/flour

1/4 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca can be used

2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

140g (1 1/4 cups) frozen raspberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line a 22cm square cake tin with baking paper (or a 27 x 17cm slice tin can also be used).

Add the eggs to a large bowl. Beat on medium using an electric hand-held mixer or stand mixer until the eggs are a cream colour, thick and the volume has increased.

Pour in the honey, coconut oil and vanilla. Beat into the eggs to combine well.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and salt. Beat to combine all the ingredients, scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.

Gently stir in the frozen raspberries (if they are frozen in lumps make sure to separate the raspberries before adding).

Scoop cake mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 25 minutes or until just golden on top and firm to the touch (as the cake cools it will darken a little more on top).

Cool in the tin before removing with the assistance of the baking paper. Use a large knife to cut into 4 x 4 rows. (If you are serving the cake warm, cut while still in the tin and remove the slices with a metal spatula).

Store covered in the fridge if not eating on the day. This cake will keep for up to 3 days in the fridge and can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.