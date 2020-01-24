Raw Lamington Balls – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

Delicious raw paleo and vegan Lamington Bliss Balls. It’s a healthier version of our iconic Australian Lamington cake.

Serves: 22 balls | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

1 cup macadamia nuts

3/4 cup almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds)

3/4 cup coconut (organic finely-shredded)

2 Tbsp maple syrup (100%)

1 Tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

Pinch of fine sea salt

CHOCOLATE COATING:

100g block of 80% dark chocolate

2 Tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp maple syrup (100%)

Extra coconut (organic finely-shredded), to roll the balls in

Directions

Add the macadamias, almond meal, coconut, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla and salt to a food processor. Blend for 25 seconds or until you have a smooth texture that’s combined well and rolls easily into balls.

Scoop out small amounts of the mixture and roll into walnut size balls and place on a lined tray. Place in the freezer 10 minutes to firm up while preparing the coating.

Break up the block of chocolate and add to a double saucepan with the coconut oil, melt stirring over a gentle heat. Remove from the heat and add the maple syrup, stir to combine.

Remove the chilled balls from the freezer and line another tray with baking paper. Add a small amount of fine coconut to a small bowl (you will add more coconut as you go).

Place one ball at a time into the chocolate mixture, rollover to coat. Lift out on a fork to allow the excess chocolate to drip off. Transfer to the bowl of coconut and pick up some of the coconut and drop on top of the ball, then roll to coat evenly (this will prevent your fingers getting covered in chocolate when you roll). Add more coconut as needed.

Place each coated ball on the clean prepared tray, then transfer to the fridge or freezer to set the coating.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to serve. The balls will keep for up to 10 days or frozen for 3 months.

Optional: You will have chocolate leftover as there needs enough in the saucepan to make it easy to coat the balls. I add the leftover coconut from coating to the chocolate and mix well. Then spoon into mini silicon muffin trays and set in the fridge for a chocolate snack (you could also add a few nuts).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.