Recipes For One – 96five Family Radio

Recipes For One

By 96five Contributors Friday 14 Aug 2020

By: Neri Morris

I’m one of those people who eat the same thing every night. I know. I’m weird like that. I used to love planning meals and lots of variety but quickly discovered a couple of things:

  1. Any recipe I wanted to make was a minimum of 4 servings.

  2. They always had weird ingredients that weren’t in my cupboard and if I bought them they would generally be used once and sit there for months.

  3. I was always throwing out perfectly good food because the supermarket sometimes doesn’t offer what you need in a single serving.

So these days I’m pretty boring with my food and I basically buy the 5-10 same things every week. No word of a lie, this is my shopping list:

  • Chicken breast
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Avocado
  • Lemons
  • Oat milk (or I make my own)
  • A jar of peanut butter
  • Coffee pods

And that’s it. Sometimes I’ll mix it up and get some olives or cheese, but I tend to rarely deviate from that list. Oh and I don’t eat breakfast (unless it’s a treat of smashed avo at my fav little cafe!).

But here’s the thing. I love to cook! So I did some hunting and found some amazing one serving recipes for you to peruse and get your Masterchef on.

I might even branch out this week, some of them look so good!

I’ve tried to find a bit of a balance because no one wants to eat pasta all the time and we all need a little sweetness.

Enjoy!

Chicken Dumplings

photo shows chicken dumplings

Pancakes For One

photo shows pancake stack topped with berries and syrup

Pork Stir Fry For One

photo shows a bowl of pork stirfry

Flattened Chicken with Tomatoes, Olives & Capers

photo shows a plate with chicken, tomatoes and olives

Thai Fish and Pumpkin Soup

photo shows thai fish and pumpkin soup

Fish Tacos with Curried Broccoli Slaw

photo shows a fish taco with broccoli slaw

Honeyed Almond Figs

photo shows a plate with honey-almonded figs

Simmered Duck with Cabbage & Potato

photo shows a plate with simmered duck, cabbage and potatoes

Small Batch Butter Pecan Ice Cream

photo shows a bowl of ice cream

Easy Taco Casserole

photo shows a bown with tacos and casserole topping

Pork Tenderloin Recipe

photo shows pork tenderloin in a skillet

Vegetarian Club

photo shows a vegetarian club sandwich

Prosciutto, Cheddar and Polenta Frittata

photo shows proscuitto on a frittata

Vegetarian Chilli For One

photo shows a vegetarian chilli dish

Orecchiette with Tuna, Capers and Rocket

photo of pasta with tuna capers and rocket

Two Ingredient Chocolate Mousse For One

photo shows chocolate mousse in a glass bowl

Juicy Lucy For One

photo shows a sliced sandwich on a plate

Salmon Rarebit

photo shows salmon rarebit on a plate

Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Crustless Quiche For One

photo of quiche in a baking dish

Lamb Steaks with Crispy Potatoes & Minted Beans

 

photo of lamb steak and potato on a plate

Article supplied with thanks to Neri Morris.

About the Author: Neri is an author, speaker and entrepreneur who enjoys exploring the mess created when faith and life collide. Her latest book “Single Me: Learning to Love The Unwanted Path of Singleness” is due out in 2020. Download a free sample chapter here.”

