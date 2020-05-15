Recipes For One – 96five Family Radio

By: Neri Morris

I’m one of those people who eat the same thing every night. I know. I’m weird like that. I used to love planning meals and lots of variety but quickly discovered a couple of things:

Any recipe I wanted to make was a minimum of 4 servings. They always had weird ingredients that weren’t in my cupboard and if I bought them they would generally be used once and sit there for months. I was always throwing out perfectly good food because the supermarket sometimes doesn’t offer what you need in a single serving.

So these days I’m pretty boring with my food and I basically buy the 5-10 same things every week. No word of a lie, this is my shopping list:

Chicken breast

Lettuce

Tomato

Avocado

Lemons

Oat milk (or I make my own)

A jar of peanut butter

Coffee pods

And that’s it. Sometimes I’ll mix it up and get some olives or cheese, but I tend to rarely deviate from that list. Oh and I don’t eat breakfast (unless it’s a treat of smashed avo at my fav little cafe!).

But here’s the thing. I love to cook! So I did some hunting and found some amazing one serving recipes for you to peruse and get your Masterchef on.

I might even branch out this week, some of them look so good!

I’ve tried to find a bit of a balance because no one wants to eat pasta all the time and we all need a little sweetness.

Enjoy!

