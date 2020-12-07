Roasted Macadamia Slice – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 8 Dec 2020
By: Susan Joy
This slice is irresistibly tasty, there’s no way you can stop at one piece. I’ve roasted the macadamias to add extra flavour and by adding baking soda to the warm honey mixture it’s created an ANZAC biscuit flavour. The texture is a little chewy and even after freezing it will keep this texture.
Serves: 18 slices | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:20
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
- 1 3/4 cups almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds)
- 1/2 cup coconut (organic finely-shredded)
- 1/4 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 1/4 cup (60g) ghee, or butter
- 1/4 cup honey (unprocessed)
- 1 Tbsp molasses (organic unsulphured)
- 1 Tbsp filtered water
- 1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
Directions
Preheat oven to 150c (fan-forced). Line a 32 x 28cm slice tin with baking paper and add the macadamias in a single layer. Place in the oven to roast until lightly golden, do this while the oven is preheating (watch carefully so they don’t burn).
Add the almond meal, coconut, arrowroot and salt to a large bowl. Stir well and remove any lumps, then transfer the roasted macadamias to the bowl and mix through. Set aside.
Add the ghee, honey and molasses to a small saucepan and heat over low-medium heat until hot but don’t allow to bubble. Remove from the heat. Add the baking soda to a cup or small bowl and stir in the filtered water. Add to the saucepan and stir, the mixture will foam up.
Pour the warm foaming mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients. Stir well until all the mixture is moist and combined together.
Spoon into the prepared tin and spread out evenly. Use damp fingers or wet the back of a spoon to press the mixture firmly into the tin.
Bake for 20 minutes until lightly golden, turn once while baking for an even colour. Watch carefully to not over bake, it will firm up as it cools.
Allow to completely cool in the tin before cutting.
Store in an airtight container and if you would like it extra chewy it can be placed in the fridge. Suitable to freeze.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.
Feature image: Photo by Susan Joy.