Salted Caramel Roasted Pecan Fudge – 96five Family Radio

Lightly roast the chopped pecans on a tray in the oven and set aside. Please don’t skip this step, it adds so much flavour.

Use a silicon tray of square molds or mini cups (mine has 25 holes). Alternatively line the sides and base of a square 20 x 20cm cake tin with baking paper.

Place the silicon molds on a tray. Evenly spread the roasted pecans between the molds or over the base of a lined tin.

Add cacao butter and almond butter to a small saucepan, heat on medium – low. Continually stir as the ingredients melt so they combine well together. Remove as soon as the mixture has melted, set aside for 5 minutes to cool a little.

Add the vanilla, cinnamon and salt to the saucepan. Whisk to combine (the salt needs to dissolve). Pour into a jug if using molds or it can be poured straight from the saucepan into the cake tin.

Pour the fudge mixture evenly over the pecans.

Place in the freezer to set quickly, then transfer to the fridge. (I find the fudge pops out of the molds easily while still frozen). If you are using a cake tin, lift fudge out using the baking paper and place on a chopping board to cut into squares.

Serve the fudge pieces upside down with the smooth surface showing.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge and serve chilled.