Savoury Scones Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 190c (fan-forced) and line an oven tray with baking paper.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, nutritional yeast flakes, baking powder, mustard, paprika and sea salt to a large bowl. Stir well to combine and remove any lumps, then mix through the chives.

Scoop in the yoghurt and use the back of a spoon to push the yoghurt through the dry ingredients until everything is well combined. Dust your hands with arrowroot and give a quick knead (the dough will be very soft and a little sticky).

Spread out a piece of baking paper and coat with a little arrowroot. Spoon out half the dough and roll in the arrowroot and shape into a small rectangular shape, at least 3cm high. Use a dusted knife to cut lengthways down the centre of the dough, then cut across to create 6 portions. Place on the prepared tray and then repeat with the remaining dough.

Add a few drops of olive oil on top of each scone and use your finger to spread it out evenly.

Bake for approximately 18 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to sit for 5 – 10 minutes before serving warm.

Serve whole or halved spread with ghee or grass-fed butter. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days and best to warm before serving.