Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork (Slow-cooker) – 96five Family Radio

Remove any string that may be wrapped around the pork and use a sharp knife to carefully slice off the layer of fat on top. Set the meat aside at room temperature and discard the fat or use to make pork crackle. Turn on your slow cooker to start warming while you prepare the cooking sauce.

Add all the BBQ cooking sauce ingredients to the bowl of your slow cooker and mix well to combine (it can also be made the night before and left in the fridge to save time but add a little extra cooking time as the sauce is chilled).

Place your piece of pork into the sauce and roll it around to coat well. Place the lid on and leave to cook for 6 hours on high or 9 hours on low. Check the meat is cooked and falling apart by poking with a fork (should be soft and pulls away easily). Quite a lot of juice will come from the meat and the sauce will have increased.

Once the pork is soft and ready, use 2 forks to pull the meat apart while still in the slow cooker. Mix the shredded pork through the sauce and place the lid back on. Keep on low while you prepare your other dishes.

Serve the pulled pork in gluten/grain-free wraps or buns with coleslaw (use a slotted spoon to drain off excess sauce if using wraps). Delicious served over your favourite mash.