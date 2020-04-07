Strawberry Creme Easter Eggs – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

It’s time for Easter eggs. But it’s not always easy to find healthy chocolate treats for our children at Easter time. The delicious strawberry filling in these Chocolate Strawberry Creme Eggs will delight their taste buds and I’m sure yours too! My grandson keeps asking for more.

Serves: 30 small eggs | Prep Time: 00:40 | Cooking Time: 00:10

Ingredients

1 cup/250g coconut butter

1/3 cup almond meal/flour

1 1/2 cups/250g punnet strawberries, fresh

3 tbsp honey (unprocessed)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1/8 tsp pink Himalayan salt

300g dark chocolate (organic), (3 x 100g block 70% organic)

Directions

To a food processor, add the coconut butter and almond meal. (Remove any coconut oil that may be sitting on top of the coconut butter). Process for 10-15 seconds to blend both together well. Remove green tops from washed and dried strawberries.

To the mixture in the food processor add, strawberries, honey, vanilla and salt. Process for approximately 30 seconds until smooth and silky. Place mixture in the fridge to firm up; this will make it easier to spoon out small egg shapes.

Spoon heaped teaspoons of mixture on to a lined tray in an oval shape; if you place your teaspoon on its side before removing mixture, it should already be in the right shape. Smooth surface with the back of a clean teaspoon. Place tray into the freezer to harden before coating in chocolate.

Add 2 cm of water to a medium saucepan, place a glass bowl over it, bring water to boil and turn off (or use a double saucepan but I find a larger surface melts this amount of chocolate more evenly). Add broken pieces of chocolate to bowl. Stir with a spatula until melted.

Remove half the strawberry eggs from freezer. Use two forks to roll eggs, one at a time in chocolate; let excess chocolate drip off and place on a clean, lined tray. Repeat with remaining frozen eggs.

Place tray of coated eggs into the fridge to finish setting. When set store in an airtight container in the fridge and serve cold.

(If 70% chocolate is too dark for young children, use around 50% organic chocolate).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten and grain free, and Paleo-inspired recipes for good health and well-being.