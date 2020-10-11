Sweet Potato & Cassava Flour Wraps – 96five Family Radio

Add the sweet potato to a saucepan of boiling water, then reduce to a simmer until the potato is tender. Drain well and return to the saucepan, mash and remove any lumps to create a smooth texture. Set aside to slightly cool.

Meanwhile, add the cassava flour, psyllium and salt to a large bowl and stir to combine. Spoon in the warm mashed potato and use a spatula or the back of a large spoon to push the potato through the flour mixture until a soft sticky dough is formed. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.

Take a large sheet of baking paper and place a 20cm side plate in the middle. Use a black pencil or marker to draw around the plate. This will help as a guide for the size and shape of your wraps.

Coat the centre of the baking paper with cassava flour and place the dough onto it. With well-coated hands, roll the dough around in the flour a little, then shape into a round loaf shape with a flat top. Use a large knife dusted in flour to cut the dough across the centre and then down, forming a cross. Now cut the quarters into eighths (each of the eight equal portions should be between 100 – 105gms).

Using well-dusted hands and roll each portion of dough into a ball. Heat a crepe pan or fry pan on medium-low (I use 2 pans and have them cooked in half the time).

Place a ball into the centre of your circle which has been dusted with flour. Use your hands and fingers to press the dough out to a thin wrap the size of the circle. Use more flour on your hands as needed to prevent sticking.

Drizzle a little olive oil into the pan. Lift the baking paper on its side and allow the wrap to fall off into your other hand, transfer to the pan. Cook only until you see the edges start to lift and you can see brown spots forming on the underside of the wrap. Use a large spatula to lift the wrap, add a little more oil and flip over to cook the remaining side (this won’t take very long). While each wrap cooks, press out the next portion of dough.

Place the cooked wraps in a single layer on a clean sheet of baking paper or a wire rack. Once cooled they can be stacked on top of each other.

The wraps can be made ahead and covered with paper towels. If you would like to serve them warm, line a baking tray and place the wraps in a single layer, heat in the oven at a moderate heat for a few minutes only.

Note: if you find you have over floured your wraps, just add a little extra olive oil to the pan. The oil will prevent the flour from burning in the pan.