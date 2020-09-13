Tandoori Chicken with Indian Green Chutney – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

Tandoori Chicken is an iconic North Indian dish. It gets its name from the way it is cooked – in a tandoori or clay oven. Tandoori Chicken is a very quick and easy recipe to make. It has a delicious, smokey-spicy flavour. Just pop the spices, coconut cream and lime juice into a bowl, mix and add the chicken. This recipe cooks perfectly in a conventional oven and by making your own spice mix you forgo the red food dye that most restaurants use to get the orange/red hue to their Tandoori Chicken. Tandoori Spice Mix recipe link. Below you will find the recipe for my refreshing Indian Green Chutney recipe. Use it as a dipping sauce for your chicken and to cool the palate if needed.

Serves: 6 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:045

Ingredients

1.2 – 1.5kg skinless chicken, (I use boneless thighs & drumsticks)

THE MARINADE:

250ml/1 cup coconut cream, (I use the Ayam brand)

Juice from 1 lge or 2 sml lime(s)

1 serve (45g) tandoori spice mix, recipe link in the intro and below in the method

GREEN CHUTNEY:

16g fresh mint leaves, (2/3 cup firmly packed)

12g fresh coriander, leaves (1/2 cup firmly packed)

1/3 cup natural coconut yoghurt

1 1/2 Tbsp full-flavoured olive oil

Juice from 1/2 lemon(s)

1 tsp maple syrup (100%)

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/3 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp ginger, powder

1/4 tsp garlic, powder

A generous pinch of fine sea salt

Directions

Use paper towels to dry the chicken. Using a sharp knife, cut 1cm deep diagonal slashes into the chicken so the marinade can seep in.

Add the tandoori spices to a large bowl (Tandoori Spice Mix recipe is here) with the coconut cream and lime juice. Mix well.

Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and use your hands to coat well (the warmth of your hands will help the coconut cream liquify for better coating). Let the chicken sit in the marinade for 1 – 2 hours in the fridge but can be left overnight for a hotter flavour. (I’ve even just let it marinate while the oven preheats and the chicken was perfect, just not as spicy).

Make the Green Chutney ahead. Add all the chutney ingredients to the small bowl of a food processor. Blend for only a few seconds, just until the leaves are chopped finely and all the ingredients are combined well. Place in the fridge to allow the flavours to come out before serving. The Green Chutney will keep stored in the fridge for up to 5 days (makes 1/2 cup/125ml).

Preheat oven to a hot 200c (fan-forced). Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Place the chicken pieces onto the prepared tray (the marinade will be thick as chilling makes it firm), leaving space between each piece. Use the back of a spoon to smooth the thick marinade evenly over the chicken pieces.

Add the tray to the oven only once it’s preheated to 200c (the high heat will help the marinade cook onto the chicken without too much running off). Bake for 45 minutes or until tender. Don’t allow to dry out but the coating should be lovely and golden brown with some dark bits.

Serve with the Green Chutney as a dipping sauce on the side, lime wedges and some fresh herbs.

