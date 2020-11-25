Tasty Gluten, Grain and Nut-Free Waffles – 96five Family Radio

These cassava flour waffles are the perfect breakfast treat for those avoiding gluten and grains but also need a nut-free recipe.

By: Susan Joy

I’ve made this recipe super easy to whip up, just pop everything into a bowl and beat or pop into a blender and whiz. I like to serve them with pure maple syrup, vanilla coconut yoghurt and berries but they are also delicious with eggs and bacon. I have more information on cassava flour HERE and details to a discount.

Serves: 3 large | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:15

Ingredients

1 cup (150g) cassava flour, (I use Three Spades flour)

3 Tbsp arrowroot flour, or tapioca

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1/4 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

200ml canned coconut milk, (a thick brand like Ayam)

3 Lge egg(s)

2 Tbsp mild flavoured olive oil

2 Tbsp maple syrup (100%)

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Directions

Preheat your waffle maker. The temperature will depend on the brand of waffle maker you have, I find mine needs to be on high. Cassava flour waffles will take a little longer to cook than regular waffles. Follow your manufactures instructions for use and grease if required. Add all the above ingredients in order to a large bowl. Use a hand-held electric beater on low to mix the ingredients and then increase to high to combine well (a blender can also be used). Spoon the mixture into the bottom grid of the waffle maker, fill to the top of the peak area and spread evenly. Close and seal, then rotate the machine to make sure the batter is evenly distributed. Cook for approximately 5 minutes, then check if the waffle is sufficiently cooked and firm. Reseal and cook a little longer if needing. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve with your favourite toppings. Leftover waffles can be cut into quarters and popped into a toaster to reheat and crispen up. Suitable to freeze.

