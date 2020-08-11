Upside Down Cake With Peach Slices Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced). Line a 20cm spring form cake tin with baking paper.

Spread the ghee quite thick over the base and around the sides, then scatter over the coconut sugar (this will make the syrup for the peaches). Arrange the peach slices around the cake tin touching each other, then fill the middle. Set aside.

To make the batter add the eggs, yoghurt, honey and vanilla to a food processor. Process for 10 seconds to combine well, then scrape down the lid and sides of the bowl.

Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, baking powder, cinnamon and salt to the processor and blend for approximately 20 seconds to combine well. Pour the batter over the peaches and level the top. Place the cake tin on an oven tray just incase some syrup leaks out.

Bake for 45 – 50 minutes or until the cake is coming away from the sides and the top is golden. Turn once while cooking for an even colour. Cool in the tin for 15 – 20 minutes then run a knife around the inside and release the spring sides. Place a serving plate over the cake and holding everything together, invert then remove the base and paper revealing the juicy peaches.

Slice and serve with dairy-free cream (whipped cashew cream recipe) or vanilla coconut yoghurt (Pot set vanilla yoghurt recipe). Store left-overs in the fridge for up to 3 days.