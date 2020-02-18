Zucchini Slice – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This is my version of the humble Zucchini Slice. It’s packed with zucchini, bacon and lots of flavour. My family didn’t even notice it was dairy-free or wheat-free. This slice is kid-friendly and can be served hot or chilled with salad. It’s also the perfect healthy breakfast on the run and being nut-free it’s suitable for school lunchboxes.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:45

Ingredients

1 med (375g) zucchini, grated unpeeled

1 med onion(s), finely diced

200g rindless bacon, diced into small pieces (nitrate-free)

3 Tbsp nutritional yeast flakes

1/3 cup coconut flour

1/3 cup arrowroot flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

Sea salt and ground pepper , to taste

5 lge egg(s)

1/4 cup olive oil, light flavour

1 Tbsp coconut aminos

Directions

Grease a 28 x 18cm oven-proof dish with olive oil and set aside. Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced).

Add the zucchini, onion, bacon and nutritional yeast flakes to a large bowl. Use a fork to mix the ingredients together.

Sift the coconut flour, arrowroot and baking powder into a separate bowl, then add the salt and pepper and stir to combine all the dry ingredients together. Add the flours to the zucchini mixture and mix well coating the mixture well with the flour.

Add the eggs, oil and coconut aminos to a medium bowl and lightly whisk to combine.

Pour the egg mixture over the zucchini and flour ingredients and mix well to combine them all together.

Spoon into the prepared dish and smooth the top.

Bake for 45 minutes or until golden and firm to the touch. Let sit for 10 minutes before slicing into serving-size portions.

Serve warm or chilled with salad. Store covered in the fridge for up to 5 days. Suitable to freeze, cut into serving-size pieces first.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.