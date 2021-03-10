Carrot Muffins – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line a large muffin tray with 10 muffin liners/wraps or grease with coconut oil.

Add the coconut flour, arrowroot, golden flaxseed, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda and salt to a food processor. Process for 8 – 10 seconds to mix and create a firmer texture.

Add in the eggs, coconut oil, honey, vanilla and apple cider vinegar, blend for 15 seconds then scrape down sides of the bowl. Scoop in the grated carrot and blend for 3 – 4 seconds only to distribute the carrot through the mixture. Remove the blade and add in the sultanas and mix by hand.

Divide the mixture between 10 muffin cups and spread out evenly, then smooth the surface.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the muffins become firm top and just lightly golden around the edges. Allow to cool in the muffin tray for 15 minutes then transfer to a rack to finish cooling.

The muffins can be served warm or cooled. Store for up to 3 days in an airtight container at room temperature or 7 days in the fridge. The muffins freeze well and when frozen they are easy to pop straight into your child’s lunchbox.