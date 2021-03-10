Carrot Muffins – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Thursday 11 Mar 2021
By: Susan Joy
These nut-free, coconut flour carrot muffins are not only the perfect healthy lunchbox treat but are also delicious for breakfast. The muffins have a lovely soft texture.
Serves: 10 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:30
The carrot, mild spices and a little honey provides the perfect sweetness to the muffins. I’m sure your children will love them and the sultanas can be omitted if desired. This recipe has been child tested. My grandchildren loved them but my hubby did also, so we had to hide them from him (he loved the texture).
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/4 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca
- 2 Tbsp golden flaxseed meal (fine ground)
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp allspice
- 1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 4 Lge egg(s)
- 1/3 cup coconut oil, softened
- 1/3 cup honey (unprocessed)
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract (organic)
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups packed grated carrot(s)
- 1/2 cup sultanas (organic)
Directions
Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line a large muffin tray with 10 muffin liners/wraps or grease with coconut oil.
Add the coconut flour, arrowroot, golden flaxseed, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda and salt to a food processor. Process for 8 – 10 seconds to mix and create a firmer texture.
Add in the eggs, coconut oil, honey, vanilla and apple cider vinegar, blend for 15 seconds then scrape down sides of the bowl. Scoop in the grated carrot and blend for 3 – 4 seconds only to distribute the carrot through the mixture. Remove the blade and add in the sultanas and mix by hand.
Divide the mixture between 10 muffin cups and spread out evenly, then smooth the surface.
Bake for 30 minutes or until the muffins become firm top and just lightly golden around the edges. Allow to cool in the muffin tray for 15 minutes then transfer to a rack to finish cooling.
The muffins can be served warm or cooled. Store for up to 3 days in an airtight container at room temperature or 7 days in the fridge. The muffins freeze well and when frozen they are easy to pop straight into your child’s lunchbox.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.