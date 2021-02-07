Cherry Cobbler – 96five Family Radio

Add the pitted cherries, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, almond extract and salt to a large saucepan. Cook uncovered over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes, stirring often.

Add the arrowroot to a small cup with the two tablespoons of water and mix well to dissolve. Pour into the simmering cherries and stir through, allow to continue simmering for a further 1 – 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat.

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease a large (2.25 – 2.5 litre) ovenproof dish and spoon in the cherry filling then set aside.

To prepare the topping: Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Stir well and remove any lumps.

Pour in the almond milk, maple syrup, ghee, eggs, vanilla and almond extract and use an electric handheld beater on medium to combine the topping mixture.

Spoon dollops of the topping mixture evenly over the top of the cherry filling then smooth over to create an even surface.

Bake for 35 – 40 minutes until the topping is firm and lightly golden in colour. Allow to cool for 1.5 – 2 hours before serving.

Serve at room temperature or warm with dairy-free cream of choice or vanilla coconut ice cream.

The cobbler can be made a day ahead and once cooled, cover and place in the fridge. To serve warm, place in a preheated oven for 10 minutes to take the chill off but don’t overheat or the filling may thin out a little.