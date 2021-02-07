 Cherry Cobbler – 96five Family Radio

Cherry Cobbler

This perfectly healthy dessert is packed with so much flavour and perfectly paired with cream or vanilla coconut ice cream!

By 96five Monday 8 Feb 2021

By: Susan Joy

This perfectly healthy dessert is packed with so much flavour. The filling has a delicious cherry-almond flavour then baked with an easy scone topping made from almond meal, coconut flour and arrowroot.

Serve topped with vanilla coconut ice cream or dairy-free cream (recipe for Whipped Cashew Cream here). I’ve made my version of Cherry Cobbler with fresh, sweet, locally grown Western Australian organic cherries, I’m so grateful that I have easy access to them when in season.

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 00:30 | Cooking Time: 00:35

Ingredients

CHERRY FILLING: 

  • 1 kg pitted cherries, (I use a cherry/olive pitter to remove the seeds) 
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup (100%) 
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice 
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic) 
  • 1 1/2 tsp almond extract (organic) 
  • Pinch of fine sea salt 
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp arrowroot flour, or tapioca 
  • 2 Tbsp filtered water, (to blend with the arrowroot) 

TOPPING: 

  • 2 cups almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds) 
  • 1/3 cup coconut flour 
  • 1/3 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca 
  • 2 tsp baking powder (gluten free) 
  • 1/4 tsp fine sea salt 
  • 150 ml almond milk 
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup (100%) 
  • 1/4 cup melted ghee, or coconut oil 
  • 2 lge egg(s) 
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract (organic) 
  • 2 tsp almond extract (organic) 

Directions

Add the pitted cherries, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, almond extract and salt to a large saucepan. Cook uncovered over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes, stirring often.

Add the arrowroot to a small cup with the two tablespoons of water and mix well to dissolve. Pour into the simmering cherries and stir through, allow to continue simmering for a further 1 – 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat.

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease a large (2.25 – 2.5 litre) ovenproof dish and spoon in the cherry filling then set aside.

To prepare the topping: Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Stir well and remove any lumps.

Pour in the almond milk, maple syrup, ghee, eggs, vanilla and almond extract and use an electric handheld beater on medium to combine the topping mixture.

Spoon dollops of the topping mixture evenly over the top of the cherry filling then smooth over to create an even surface.

Bake for 35 – 40 minutes until the topping is firm and lightly golden in colour. Allow to cool for 1.5 – 2 hours before serving.

Serve at room temperature or warm with dairy-free cream of choice or vanilla coconut ice cream.

The cobbler can be made a day ahead and once cooled, cover and place in the fridge. To serve warm, place in a preheated oven for 10 minutes to take the chill off but don’t overheat or the filling may thin out a little.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

Related Articles

Spiced Sweet Potato Soup with Pecans

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Sweet potato and banana mini muffins

Mushroom Omelette Recipe

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

2021 World Science Festival Makes a Spark in Brisbane

7 Verses to Uplift a Mother’s Heart

Top Ten Trends for 2021

Cherry Cobbler

Andrew McLennan – The Bible

Toilet Rolls or Not, Supermarkets Won Australians’ Hearts in the Pandemic

‘Curiocity Brisbane’ to Generate $14m for Local Economy

‘High Ground’ Powerful New Australian Film Creating a “Bridge of Understanding”