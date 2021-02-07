Cherry Cobbler – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Monday 8 Feb 2021
By: Susan Joy
This perfectly healthy dessert is packed with so much flavour. The filling has a delicious cherry-almond flavour then baked with an easy scone topping made from almond meal, coconut flour and arrowroot.
Serve topped with vanilla coconut ice cream or dairy-free cream (recipe for Whipped Cashew Cream here). I’ve made my version of Cherry Cobbler with fresh, sweet, locally grown Western Australian organic cherries, I’m so grateful that I have easy access to them when in season.
Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 00:30 | Cooking Time: 00:35
Ingredients
CHERRY FILLING:
- 1 kg pitted cherries, (I use a cherry/olive pitter to remove the seeds)
- 1/3 cup maple syrup (100%)
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
- 1 1/2 tsp almond extract (organic)
- Pinch of fine sea salt
- 1 1/2 Tbsp arrowroot flour, or tapioca
- 2 Tbsp filtered water, (to blend with the arrowroot)
TOPPING:
- 2 cups almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds)
- 1/3 cup coconut flour
- 1/3 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca
- 2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 150 ml almond milk
- 1/3 cup maple syrup (100%)
- 1/4 cup melted ghee, or coconut oil
- 2 lge egg(s)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
- 2 tsp almond extract (organic)
Directions
Add the pitted cherries, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, almond extract and salt to a large saucepan. Cook uncovered over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes, stirring often.
Add the arrowroot to a small cup with the two tablespoons of water and mix well to dissolve. Pour into the simmering cherries and stir through, allow to continue simmering for a further 1 – 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat.
Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Grease a large (2.25 – 2.5 litre) ovenproof dish and spoon in the cherry filling then set aside.
To prepare the topping: Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Stir well and remove any lumps.
Pour in the almond milk, maple syrup, ghee, eggs, vanilla and almond extract and use an electric handheld beater on medium to combine the topping mixture.
Spoon dollops of the topping mixture evenly over the top of the cherry filling then smooth over to create an even surface.
Bake for 35 – 40 minutes until the topping is firm and lightly golden in colour. Allow to cool for 1.5 – 2 hours before serving.
Serve at room temperature or warm with dairy-free cream of choice or vanilla coconut ice cream.
The cobbler can be made a day ahead and once cooled, cover and place in the fridge. To serve warm, place in a preheated oven for 10 minutes to take the chill off but don’t overheat or the filling may thin out a little.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.