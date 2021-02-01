 Choc Chip Coconut Macaroons (Egg-Free) – 96five Family Radio

Choc Chip Coconut Macaroons (Egg-Free)

These delicious egg-free coconut macaroons are crisp on the outside, with a soft centre and are the perfect recipe for your children to bake.

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 2 Feb 2021

By: Susan Joy

These delicious egg-free coconut macaroons are made in minutes. I’ve flavoured them with dark chocolate pieces and organic almond extract.

They have a great texture, crisp on the outside, with a soft centre. A perfect recipe for your children to bake (with supervision), no machines needed, just a bowl and spoon. For an extra special treat, you might like to dip the bottom of the macaroons into melted chocolate.

Serves: 20 – 22 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:12

Coconut Macaroons Ingredients

  • 2 cups coconut (organic finely-shredded) 
  • 1/2 cup almond meal/flour 
  • A good pinch pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt 
  • 60g of 85% dark chocolate, chopped finely 
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted 
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup (100%) 
  • 1 1/2 tsp almond extract (organic), or 2 tsp vanilla extract 

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Add the coconut, almond meal and salt to a large mixing bowl, mix well making sure to remove all lumps. Add the chopped chocolate and stir through.

Add the coconut oil, maple syrup and almond extract to a small bowl and whisk. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix well making sure all ingredients are well moistened.

Use a rounded measuring tablespoon or a mini ice cream scoop to measure out the mixture. Scoop up the mixture filling the spoon or ice cream scoop, then drag the spoon up the side of the bowl to firmly pack the mixture and to give a flat bottom to the macaroon.

Tap the measuring spoon on the lined tray to help the mixture drop out (you can also form the mixture into mounds by pressing and shaping with your hands) or release the ice cream scoop handles to allow the mixture to drop onto the tray. Repeat with the remaining mixture. (If using a measuring spoon and the mixture sticks, greasing the spoon with oil will help. The ice cream scoop should be fine).

Bake for 12 – 14 minutes or until lightly golden. Baking time will depend on the size of the macaroons. Turn once during cooking for an even colour. (Keep an eye on them as they can brown very quickly).

Allow the macaroons to cool completely on the tray before handling.

Storing in a glass airtight container will keep them crisp.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

Feature image: Photo by Susan Joy.

Related Articles

Spiced Sweet Potato Soup with Pecans

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Sweet potato and banana mini muffins

Mushroom Omelette Recipe

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

‘A Country Podcast’ Takes Us Back to the Comfort of Wandin Valley

Dave McCormack on Life, Custard & Being Bandit Heeler

‘Bright Ones’ Teaches Kids a Better Way to Pursue the Creative Arts

Macquarie Dictionary Wants You to Choose the Word that Defines the Past Decade

Choc Chip Coconut Macaroons (Egg-Free)

What “Not” to Do When You Make a Mistake

Neil Storey – Who’s In the Boat?

Abdallah Family Mark First Anniversary of Children’s Deaths