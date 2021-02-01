Choc Chip Coconut Macaroons (Egg-Free) – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 170c. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Add the coconut, almond meal and salt to a large mixing bowl, mix well making sure to remove all lumps. Add the chopped chocolate and stir through.

Add the coconut oil, maple syrup and almond extract to a small bowl and whisk. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix well making sure all ingredients are well moistened.

Use a rounded measuring tablespoon or a mini ice cream scoop to measure out the mixture. Scoop up the mixture filling the spoon or ice cream scoop, then drag the spoon up the side of the bowl to firmly pack the mixture and to give a flat bottom to the macaroon.

Tap the measuring spoon on the lined tray to help the mixture drop out (you can also form the mixture into mounds by pressing and shaping with your hands) or release the ice cream scoop handles to allow the mixture to drop onto the tray. Repeat with the remaining mixture. (If using a measuring spoon and the mixture sticks, greasing the spoon with oil will help. The ice cream scoop should be fine).

Bake for 12 – 14 minutes or until lightly golden. Baking time will depend on the size of the macaroons. Turn once during cooking for an even colour. (Keep an eye on them as they can brown very quickly).

Allow the macaroons to cool completely on the tray before handling.

Storing in a glass airtight container will keep them crisp.