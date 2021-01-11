Choc Mint Mini Cheesecakes (Dairy-Free) – 96five Family Radio

You will need a silicone muffin tray with 1/3 cup (80ml) holes to make your mini cheesecakes.

Place the cashews for the filling into a bowl and pour over hot water. Set aside for 1 hour to soak.

Place all the base ingredients into a food processor and blend until you reach a moist crumbly mixture. Stop from time to time to squeeze a little mixture between your fingers, once it sticks together, it’s ready.

Spoon the base mixture evenly between 8 muffin holes. Use your fingers to press the mixture firmly into the base and create an even surface. Place in the freezer to firm up.

To make the filling: Rinse and drain the cashews well, then add to a high-speed blender with the remaining filling ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds, then scrape down the sides and continue blending until you reach a light and fluffy, smooth consistency. Check the consistency from time to time as you blend, it will warm a little with all the friction but you should have a lovely fluffy texture.

Remove the muffin tray from the freezer and spoon the cheesecake filling evenly over the bases, smooth the tops and tap the tray on a hard surface to remove excess air bubbles. Return to the freezer for at least 2 hours to set firm. Store in the freezer until ready to serve.

When you are ready to serve your desserts, melt the chocolate, coconut oil and peppermint oil over low heat (stir while melting).

Remove the tray from the freezer and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Press your fingers under each base lifting the mini cheesecakes up and out gently. Place on serving plates and drizzle with the chocolate and garnish with strawberries and mint leaves. Allow to sit for a further few minutes to half-thawed before serving. If you prefer a softer cheesecake serve thawed, chilled straight from the fridge.

Store leftovers covered in the freezer.