Chocolate Banana Smoothie – 96five Family Radio

This deliciously creamy and smooth, chocolate banana protein smoothie is a great way to get a healthy breakfast into children!

By 96five Contributors Friday 26 Feb 2021

By: Susan Joy

A deliciously creamy and smooth, chocolate protein smoothie. It’s the perfect breakfast to fill you up for many hours. My 11 year old grandson helped me create this smoothie, we had so much fun testing it over several days in the school holidays.

We topped our Chocolate Banana Smoothies with some of my granola (recipe link) and cacao nibs. (Actually, I had the nibs and he had 70% organic dark chocolate chips on top, yum!). This is a great way to get a healthy breakfast into children, especially when it looks and tastes like a delicious treat.

Serves: 2 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

1 Lge banana(s), broken into a few pieces and frozen beforehand

375ml (1 1/2 cups) almond milk, chilled

1/4 cup vanilla coconut yoghurt

2 – 2 1/2 Tbsp cacao raw powder

2 Tbsp almond butter/spread

1 1/2 Tbsp golden flaxseed meal (fine ground)

1 1/2 Tbsp chia seeds

2 tsp maca powder (raw organic), optional

1 – 2 Medjool date(s), optional (I used one date)

1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

A pinch sea salt

1 cup ice cubes

TOPPING IDEAS: cacao nibs (organic), and granola

Directions

Add all the smoothie ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend until you reach a smooth consistency. Divide between two glasses or jars and top with cacao nibs and granola if desired. Serve with a straw and spoon to eat the crunchy topping with the smoothie.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.