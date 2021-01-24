Cinnamon & Date Loaf – 96five Family Radio

A moist, dense loaf packed with the sweet-mild flavour of cinnamon, the caramel flavour of dates and a little crunch from walnuts.

By 96five Contributors Monday 25 Jan 2021

By: Susan Joy

Date Loaf was a childhood favourite of mine and it’s really satisfying to have made a healthy version that will nourish my body. I’ve used real or true cinnamon (Ceylon cinnamon) but if you only have Cassia cinnamon (known as “fake” or Chinese) use a little less as it has a stronger spice flavour. You can check out more about cinnamon HERE in my blog, plus its wonderful health benefits).

Serves: 1 loaf | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups almond meal/flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

2 Tbsp golden flaxseed meal (fine ground)

1 1/2 Tbsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1/8 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

3 Lge egg(s)

150ml (2/3 cup) canned coconut cream

1/4 cup honey (unprocessed)

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

10 (1 cup) Medjool date(s), pitted and chopped

Optional topping: 2 tsp honey (unprocessed), and a sprinkling of cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line the base and sides of a 21 x 11cm medium-sized loaf tin with baking paper. Add the almond meal, coconut flour, flaxseed meal, cinnamon, baking soda and salt to a large bowl and mix well to remove any lumps. Stir the walnuts through the dry ingredients. Add the eggs to a medium bowl and whisk well. Pour in the coconut cream, honey and vanilla. Whisk well to combine all the wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until fully combined, then add the chopped dates. Stir to distribute the dates evenly before the mixture starts to thicken from the coconut flour and flaxseed meal. Scoop the mixture into the prepared tin and spread out evenly and smooth the surface. Bake for 35 minutes until golden on top and cooked through. Turn off the oven and remove the loaf, drizzle two teaspoons of honey over the top and use the back of the spoon to spread the honey evenly, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Pop back into the still-warm oven for 3 – 4 minutes to allow the honey to melt into the top off the loaf. Allow to cool in the tin for 15 – 20 minutes then lift from the tin using the baking paper and place on a wire rack. Serve thick slices warm or cooled and spread with grass-fed butter. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.