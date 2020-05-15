Recipes For One – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Friday 26 Mar 2021
By: Neri Morris
I’m one of those people who eat the same thing every night. I know. I’m weird like that. I used to love planning meals and lots of variety but quickly discovered a couple of things:
-
Any recipe I wanted to make was a minimum of 4 servings.
-
They always had weird ingredients that weren’t in my cupboard and if I bought them they would generally be used once and sit there for months.
-
I was always throwing out perfectly good food because the supermarket sometimes doesn’t offer what you need in a single serving.
So these days I’m pretty boring with my food and I basically buy the 5-10 same things every week. No word of a lie, this is my shopping list:
- Chicken breast
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Avocado
- Lemons
- Oat milk (or I make my own)
- A jar of peanut butter
- Coffee pods
And that’s it. Sometimes I’ll mix it up and get some olives or cheese, but I tend to rarely deviate from that list. Oh and I don’t eat breakfast (unless it’s a treat of smashed avo at my fav little cafe!).
But here’s the thing. I love to cook! So I did some hunting and found some amazing one serving recipes for you to peruse and get your Masterchef on.
I might even branch out this week, some of them look so good!
I’ve tried to find a bit of a balance because no one wants to eat pasta all the time and we all need a little sweetness.
Enjoy!
Chicken Dumplings
Pancakes For One
Pork Stir Fry For One
Flattened Chicken with Tomatoes, Olives & Capers
Thai Fish and Pumpkin Soup
Fish Tacos with Curried Broccoli Slaw
Honeyed Almond Figs
Simmered Duck with Cabbage & Potato
Small Batch Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Easy Taco Casserole
Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Vegetarian Club
Prosciutto, Cheddar and Polenta Frittata
Vegetarian Chilli For One
Orecchiette with Tuna, Capers and Rocket
Two Ingredient Chocolate Mousse For One
Juicy Lucy For One
Salmon Rarebit
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto Crustless Quiche For One
Lamb Steaks with Crispy Potatoes & Minted Beans
Article supplied with thanks to Neri Morris.
About the Author: Neri is an author, speaker and entrepreneur who enjoys exploring the mess created when faith and life collide. Her latest book “Single Me: Learning to Love The Unwanted Path of Singleness” is due out in 2020. Download a free sample chapter here.”