Savoury Scones Recipe – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Thursday 25 Feb 2021
By: Susan Joy
These easy, tasty and healthy savoury scones have a lovely soft texture. Coconut yoghurt helps to hold the scones together and give the lovely soft texture.
I’ve flavoured them with chives, nutritional yeast flakes (aka savoury flakes), mustard powder and a pinch of paprika. This may surprise you but my cheese-loving hubby actually chose nutritional yeast flakes in these scones for a cheesy flavour, instead of cheese. I tested the scones with matured cheese and lactose-free cheese but nutritional yeast flakes won out, one happy girl here as I wanted them dairy-free. I also like you to have choices, so if you would like to use cheese, reduced the salt to 1/2 teaspoon and use 1 cup of grated mature cheese.
Serves: 12 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:18
Ingredients
- 2 cups almond meal/flour, (from blanched almonds)
- 1/2 cup arrowroot flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast flakes
- 2 1/2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)
- 1 1/2 tsp mustard powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 3/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped chives
- 200g natural coconut yoghurt
- A little olive oil, to brush on top of scones
Directions
Preheat oven to 190c (fan-forced) and line an oven tray with baking paper.
Add the almond meal, arrowroot, nutritional yeast flakes, baking powder, mustard, paprika and sea salt to a large bowl. Stir well to combine and remove any lumps, then mix through the chives.
Scoop in the yoghurt and use the back of a spoon to push the yoghurt through the dry ingredients until everything is well combined. Dust your hands with arrowroot and give a quick knead (the dough will be very soft and a little sticky).
Spread out a piece of baking paper and coat with a little arrowroot. Spoon out half the dough and roll in the arrowroot and shape into a small rectangular shape, at least 3cm high. Use a dusted knife to cut lengthways down the centre of the dough, then cut across to create 6 portions. Place on the prepared tray and then repeat with the remaining dough.
Add a few drops of olive oil on top of each scone and use your finger to spread it out evenly.
Bake for approximately 18 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to sit for 5 – 10 minutes before serving warm.
Serve whole or halved spread with ghee or grass-fed butter. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days and best to warm before serving.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.