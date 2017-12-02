Vanilla Zulu: Lemon Vanilla Panna Cotta Recipe!

We were lucky to have Chef Mel from Vanilla Zulu come to one of our Breakfast @ Your Place events, and she created some of the most amazing lemon panna cotta! Find the recipe below and have fun creating these tasty treats for your friends and family!

Lemon Vanilla Panna Cotta

800ml pouring cream

200ml milk

150g white sugar

4 sheets leaves gelatine (80g)

zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla

Method

Heat the cream, milk, vanilla, zest and sugar to the boil. You only need to let this boil once so that the cream can smell like delicious custard and also to give the lemon time to infuse. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Soak the gelatine in cold water for a few minutes until very soft. Now stir into the warm milk and cream.

Lightly oil 6 x ½ cup moulds or ramekins. Strain the cream mixture (to remove the zest and give a silky smooth result) and pour into the ramekins. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To Serve

Break the seal of the panna cotta by using a small knife to run around the edge of the mould. Turn onto a serving plate and shake to release.

Serve with your choice of fresh fruit, biscuit, dessert dust or sugar shards and bling with fresh petals.

