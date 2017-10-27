Vanilla Zulu: Carrot Cake with Ricotta Lime Frosting Recipe!

One of our favorite’s in Mel from Vanilla Zulu’s recipe collection is the amazing carrot cake with ricotta lime frosting! It had all of us craving more, so hopefully it will taste just as amazing for you!

Carrot cake with ricotta lime frosting

185g softened butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

5 ml Vanilla Extract or Paste

2 eggs

2 medium sized purple carrots

1 cup self raising flour

1/2 a teaspoon EACH of cinnamon, mixed spice or ras el hanout

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 cup of pecans and/or pistachios

1 small tub ricotta or cream cheese

2 tablespoons icing mixture

2 ml vanilla paste

juice and zest of one lime



To serve:

organic rose bud (available from my online store on the vanilla zulu website or at your local Indian spice shop)



Method

Beat together 185g softened butter with 3/4 cup brown sugar in a mixer until light and fluffy, and until the sugar is dissolved.

Add 5 ml Vanilla Extract or Paste and 2 eggs and mix together.

Grate 2 medium sized purple carrots, you can use normal carrots here if you wish, into the mixture. Sieve in 1 cup self-raising flour and 1/2 a teaspoon EACH of cinnamon, mixed spice or ras el hanout, and also 1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda and 1 cup of pecans and/or pistachios. Mix together until combined and then pour into a greased cake or loaf tin. Bake in a pre-heated oven of 170c for about 20-25 minutes until the cake is cooked, test with a skewer like they do in the movies lol!

Allow to cool. While the cake is cooling you can whip up this delicious but ridiculously easy icing!

Take 1 small tub ricotta or cream cheese and into it add 2 tablespoons icing mixture, about 2 ml vanilla paste and the juice and zest of one lime. Mix well and then dollop this onto the cake! I cut the cake into portions first and arranged them on a platter before decorating each square with a dollop of the sweetened ricotta and a gorgeous little organic rose bud (available from my online store on the vanilla zulu website or at your local Indian spice shop)

Enjoy and let us know what you think!