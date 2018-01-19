Australia Day Lamington Cake

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Lamingtons are such an Australian icon. When my mother made Lamingtons when I was a kid, it was a sign guests were coming. So for Australia Day I decided to create my own healthier version.

Traditionally a vanilla sponge cake was cut into 4cm cubes, dipped into chocolate icing and rolled in coconut. The Lamington is now over 115 years old, named after Lord Lamington, who served as Governor of Queensland.

Ingredients

6 lge egg(s)

3/4 cup cashew milk, or nut milk of choice

1 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup ghee, or coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour

2/3 cup coconut flour, sifted

1 1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

1/4 tsp pink Himalayan salt

Chocolate Frosting recipe under Toppings & Spreads

coconut (desiccated-finely shredded), to sprinkle over the frosted cake

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c/340f. Line the bottom and sides of a 22cm(8.5in) square cake tin with baking paper.

Add the eggs, milk, coconut sugar, ghee and vanilla to a blender. Blend using variable speed for 10 seconds, then increase to high for a further few seconds, until creamy and the coconut sugar has dissolved.

Add the almond meal to a large bowl. Sifted in the coconut flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Stir to combine. Pour the wet mixture from the blender into the bowl. Mix well to thoroughly combine.

Pour batter into the prepared cake tin and smooth over the top with a spatula.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the cake is coming away from sides and springs back when you touch the centre. Allow to cool in the tin for 20 minutes.

Place a wire cooling rack upside down on top of the cake tin, holding both together, turn the cake tin upside down so the cake slides out onto the rack. Let the cake finish cooling upside down.

Make your chocolate frosting while the cake is cooling. Place the frosting in the fridge to slightly firm up, but it must remain spreadable. When the cake is completely cooled, place your serving plate upside down on the cake and turn over ready for coating. (Chocolate Frosting recipe in Toppings & Spreads section.)

Coat the top and sides of your cake with the frosting. Use a spoon to sprinkle coconut evenly over the top and sides. You will need to turn your plate on an angle to get the coconut on the sides, use a pastry brush to dust off excess coconut from the plate. Place in fridge to set the frosting.

Option: To make traditional Lamingtons, place the cooled cake in the fridge for 1 hour to firm up, cut into 4cm squares. Using a knife or spatula, spread the chocolate frosting thinly over all four sides. Roll cake squares into the coconut, then refrigerate to set.

