Praying For Your Husband: 5 Powerful Prayers For Wives – 96five Family Radio

Wives, do you pray for your husbands? Regularly? What do you pray for?

While I find the time to build my husband up, I have to admit — I haven’t always been the best at praying for my husband or my marriage throughout the years. Not because I don’t want to or because I don’t think it’s incredibly important — I do! — but simply because I don’t often remember to!

After all, there are so many things competing for my attention on a day-to-day basis. It’s really easy to let the important things slide. But that’s not what I want for my marriage.

Here are five powerful prayers every wife should pray over her husband. I hope it will encourage you and challenge you to begin regularly praying for your husband and your marriage as well!

1. That He Would Seek God Above All Else

Every day there are SO many forces competing for your husband’s attention. He wants to be a good husband, a good dad, a good friend. He wants to make his boss happy so he can get a promotion and better provide for his family.

Pray that, no matter what goals, ambitions and desires he has in his heart, he would seek God above all else. That he wouldn’t be distracted by the things of this world — even good things — but that He would make following closely after God his #1 aim in life.

2. That He Would Have Wisdom in His Daily Decision Making

If your husband is anything like most, he likely has hundreds of decisions he has to make every day. Some inconsequential, some with the power to dramatically change the lives of those around him.

Whether your husband’s decisions affect only your family or hundreds or even thousands of other families instead, pray that he would have the wisdom he needs to make the right decisions – even when its hard or when he faces extreme pressure from others around him.

Pray that he would turn first to God for advice and council, and that he would be willing to do the right thing even if it doesn’t make sense at the time.

3. That He Would Have Strength for the Journey

Being a good, Godly man in today’s society is rarely easy, and chances are your husband often faces a lot of pressure from all sides – whether he lets it get to him or not.

Pray that your husband would have strength to fight the battles he faces every day, whether big or small. Pray that he would turn to God as His strength, and that God would give him the strength, courage and convictions he needs to be the amazing man God created him to be as well.

Pray that God would give him drive, determination and purpose and drive away all fear, discouragement, confusion and apathy.

4. That He Would Be a Light to Those Around Him

How many people does your husband come into contact with on a daily basis? What if he could make a positive change in the life of everyone he meets – even in the smallest of ways?

Pray that God would use your husband as a light to those around him. That He would use your husband in big and small ways to make a real difference for those around him. Whether that’s in standing up for what’s right, voting for policy changes, setting a positive example, or counseling those in tough times – pray that God would have a plan for him and help him succeed in it.

5. That God Would Make You the Supportive and Encouraging Wife He Needs

Genesis 2:18 tells us that God created woman as a helpmeet for man because it was not good for him to be alone. Are you a good helpmeet for your husband?

When he accomplishes something great, are you the first person he wants to tell? Would he say “I never could have done this without you!” Or does he mostly keep to himself for fear of what you’ll say or how you’ll react?

The role of helpmeet isn’t a passive, “lesser” role. The majority of the times the word “helpmeet” is mentioned in the Bible, it’s actually referring to GOD as the helpmeet – helping and strengthening us! It’s a very important role!

Has your husband found that in you? If not, pray that God would help mold and shape your heart, actions and attitudes so that you would be the uplifting and encouraging helpmeet your husband needs.

