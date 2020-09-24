What Marriage is Really Like – 96five Family Radio

Of course I’d be a good wife; patient, honouring and graceful. My husband would be cuter than Channing Tatum, charming, thoughtful and an incredible listener (just like when we were dating!).

Then I got hitched and entered the world of “real” marriage. Oh what a world! Glorious yet challenging. Rewarding yet costly. Beautiful yet confronting. Ha!

Is marriage good? Yes!

Do I love my husband? Big fat yes!

Is marriage always easy? Definitely not.

I’m certainly no expert and have been married twelve years, but there are a few little things I’ve discovered thus far. Come and see what marriage is really like!

1. Marriage is Discovering You’re Selfish and Trying Not to Be

I thought I was a pretty selfless person until I got married. I quickly began to realise that I wanted stuff my way or the highway. From the silly things like picking where to eat, to what movie to watch, to whose turn it was to take out the garbage. In essence, most people are egocentric (me-centred). Marriage has a way of revealing that in all its glory, but it also has a way of turning that around and teaching you to put the other person first.

I’m not super great at it, but I’m trying – trying to think less about me and more about the man I love. We recently made a pretty huge decision. I didn’t want to do it, but I knew it meant the world to my husband – so I did! He has preferred me a thousand times and I figured I should do it at least once. (Totally kidding!) #Awkward

I once heard a highly esteemed Christian counsellor say “compromise” doesn’t work but leaves both parties feeling like they’ve lost. What you need to do is let someone “win.” Figuratively speaking. Whoever it means the most to, let that person have it. Obviously if one person is “winning” all the time then that’s not healthy. It should balance out. If both partners put each other first then you’re working toward a healthy equilibrium.

2. Marriage is Complete Vulnerability, Yet Total Confidence

Real marriage is seeing someone at their worst and loving them regardless. Marriage is an exposure to the good, the bad and the ugly. When you’re dating you can hide the flaws, the imperfections, the insecurities. Marriage is revealing your whole self. It is complete vulnerability – physically and emotionally.

I remember on my honeymoon waking up early the first few days to “fix” my face. Ben had never seen me with absolutely no make-up on and I was self-conscious that if he did, he might change his mind. (Haha sounds so stupid now.) Well let me tell you, that lasted about three days. There’s nowhere to hide in marriage! Turn around and that person is always there. All the time. Proximity produces intimacy. (In-to-me-see!)

Thankfully Ben didn’t change his mind when he saw me fresh faced, ha! He actually regularly tells me I look beautiful when I first wake up. But he’s always such a sweet guy, he’s probably just being kind.

It takes maturity to stick around when you see every part of a person. But that is what marriage should be – embracing your lover, flaws and all.

“Marriage provides the solace of worked-on friendship and the joy of being known profoundly.” – Imogene Stubbs