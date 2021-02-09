4 Community Ideas to Share the Love this Valentine’s Day! – 96five Family Radio

There are a number of ways you could share love in your community but here are four ideas to get you started.

It’s no secret that Valentine’s Day is a day to show love for the people who also love you. Whether it’s your partner, best friends or family, few can resist the chance to remind the people they are closest to that they are loved. However, this Valentine’s Day, why not skip the red roses and consider sharing some love beyond your BAE and reach a whole community?

There are a number of ways you could share ‘love’ in your community but here are four ideas to get you started…

Nothing Says ‘I love you’ Like a Pair of Clean Undies

Swap out the regular flowers and chocolates with a pair of clean undies. Wayside Chapel’s Nothing Says ‘I Love You’ Like a Clean Pair of Undies campaign will see you supporting people experiencing homelessness and isolation. And when you make the swap, you can choose to send a Valentine’s Day card to your loved one, too.

“It’s about providing the practical love that everyone deserves, to help them get back on their feet.”

The Wayside Chapel provides vital support to people sleeping rough or isolated at home. Over the last 12 months, as more people became isolated because of COVID-19, they provided a change of clothes, a hot shower, toiletries and meals for those who needed it most.

Pastor and CEO of Wayside Chapel Jon Owen said, “By giving someone the gift of clean undies and necessities, you give the dignity to be able to feel human again and enable people to take the first steps towards healing”.

Give a gift of pure love this Valentine’s Day

Show some love for children in need across the globe by purchasing an Inspired Gift from UNICEF. Inspired Gifts are delivered to children around the world in response to a real need. Funds from your purchase allow UNICEF to coordinate delivery to children, health centres and communities in more than 90 countries.

This year’s Valentine’s Day range allows you to choose the gift of water, healthcare or education for children in desperate need. Every gift purchase includes a special card that you can send to a loved one to say Happy Valentine’s Day.

For the wild heart in your life

Show your love for creatures great and small with a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Wildcard – and you’ll be supporting Australia’s wildlife bushfire relief efforts.

“Every Wildcard includes a donation that will help us protect native wildlife like koalas and regenerate habitat that was lost in last summer’s devastating bushfires,” said Darren Grover, WWF Australia’s head of health land and seascapes.

“This Valentine’s Day you can give a gift of hope that will help us to plant koala habitat trees, protect surviving forests, and provide emergency care to sick or injured koalas.”

The beautiful hand-illustrated cards are the perfect way to ensure that future generations are able to love and appreciate diverse environments and wildlife.

Share the love with lonely hearts

If you can’t shake the idea that Valentine’s Day calls for flowers then the Australian Red Cross has you covered. They are offering virtual flowers as part of their Real Good Gifts collection this year.

The collection also features a virtual hug or a phone call. As Australian Red Cross spokesperson told Hope 103.2, “When you buy an ethical gift, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day or any other occasion, you are giving a donation to the specific area of our work that your gift represents at Red Cross. For example, when you buy a phone call you’re supporting our work with vulnerable and isolated Australians”.

By purchasing an item from the collection, you’ll receive a downloadable card to gift to your loved one. Plus you’ll be able to tell them that their gift will help support the work the Red Cross does to bring happiness and connection to people who are living alone or isolated.

What other ideas can you encourage your loved ones to help share the love throughout our different communities?