New Christian Dating App Stars HiJosh in Launch – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 19 Jan 2021

An Australian Christian Comedian has starred in the Launch Video for a New Christian Dating App offering Australian Singles the chance to find love.

A new dating app has launched this week, providing Australian Christians the opportunity to meet, date and possibly even marry other Christians. SALT, which has already attracted thousands of Australian registrations pre launch, is aiming to be Australia’s leading faith-based dating app and a Christian alternative to Hinge and Bumble. The launch was backed by Australian Christian comedian, HiJosh, who created a hilarious video to highlight the difficulties and quirks of dating as a Christian.

40% of couples now meet online and online dating engagement has surged to all time highs during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Developers of the SALT app believe that Christians want simple and trusted spaces through which they can meet potential partners and also a safe place to meet those that share the same beliefs.

SALT Founder, Paul Rider comments, “Faith is fundamental to partner choice, but it is hard to meet people outside of your immediate church circle. We want SALT to be more than just a dating app, we want to support Christians as they go on the journey from being single, to meeting others, dating, and to then building a relationship.”

The app, which was launched in the UK two years ago now has tens of thousands of users and has become the highest rated and most downloaded Christian dating app in Britain. Paul Rider believes they will soon see the same demand in Australia, “We’ve seen even from the pre launch registrations that Christian Australian singles are looking for an app that not only introduces them to other Christians, but is easy to use and connects them with a wider community. In the UK we have seen all ages benefit from using the app, from 18 year olds right up to 82 year olds!”

SALT is completely free of charge to download, meet, match and talk to others, and individuals only receive messages from people they have chosen to match with. Users have the option to upgrade to a premium account for additional features.

The app has launched on Android and iOS. For more information go to www.be-salt.com

