New ‘Dating Becomes Her’ Podcast Stamps Out Stigma – 96five Family Radio

Friday 22 Jan 2021

By: Hope 103.2

How is anyone supposed to meet someone during a once-in-100-year pandemic world? Four Sydney friends decided this was actually the perfect excuse to start online dating and shared why they chose to make their experiences public.

Australian podcast Dating Becomes Her (DBH) launched across all podcasting platforms last month, hoping to entertain and encourage other Christians – particularly women in their 30s – as well as make ‘online dating’ less of a taboo conversation in church communities.

DBH podcasters Nat, Lucy, Be and Laura said they wanted the series to be full of personal online dating stories, the nitty-gritty of what has made the process difficult for Christians to date (pun intended), and discussions about how the process could be better for all involved.

Whether you’re already signed up to a dating app or have been thinking about giving it a go for a while, DBH podcasters said they wanted you to join them in laughing, crying and asking questions about finding love online.

The ladies admitted they were “by no means qualified love coaches or have this process figured out” but were adamant that the rollercoaster online dating experience shouldn’t be one that others journey alone.

“The reason we decided to be vulnerable and share our own stories publicly is because we had each other to talk to about the highs and lows of trying it and, once we did, we realised it’s definitely not an experience where any shame should be attached to it and there’s no good reason Christians shouldn’t talk about it openly,” Be said.

“We’re aware that not all singles in church communities have that kind of support, and online dating can be full of equally fun and tragic experiences including safety and trust concerns so we created the Dating Becomes Her podcast so that if you’re someone who feels like you’re doing this whole online dating craziness alone, you don’t have to anymore. Message us on Instagram and we’ll be your unqualified cheerleaders!”

DBH producer Laura said “it’s great to be part of a podcast that has conversation out in the open about things a lot of Christian women think about in private”.

“We don’t all feel the same way about singleness but doing your journey with others – whatever it looks like – is always better than doing it alone,” she said.

Dating Becomes Her is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and here. New episodes air weekly on Mondays at 5pm.

