International Coffee Day - Grab Your Free Coffee Voucher Here! – 96five Family Radio

Tuesday October 1st is International Coffee Day, bringing together coffee lovers to share their passion for coffee and support the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on it.

With an estimated 3 billion cups of enjoyed everyday, coffee is one of the world’s most loved beverages.

Globally there is currently an oversupply of coffee which has driven down the market price to a 15 year low. A coffee farmer could only effectively see 1 cent of the price of your morning cup.

This year, the International Coffee Organisation is working to highlight the plight of coffee farmers, the threat they are facing to their incomes and the need to take collective action.

Farmers are not earning enough to provide for themselves and their families and may have to turn away from producing coffee altogether – putting the coffee you drink at risk.

The Coffee Pledge

The global coffee community is coming together to address this issue, but we also need your help. International Coffee Day is an opportunity for everyone involved in coffee, from producers, to roasters, governments, banks and the coffee drinking public to sign the #coffeepledge, in support of a living income for coffee farmers.

So please take a moment to sign the coffee pledge, but also enjoy a free cup of coffee on us!

Thanks to our friends at Jamaica Blue Cafés, you can grab a cup for nix to celebrate International Coffee Day! You just need to print out the voucher below, or show it in your phone to receive your free coffee.

You can grab your free coffee between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday October 1st at the participating Jamaica Blue Cafés listed below.

Jamaica Blue MacArthur Central Shopping Centre, 229-259 Queen Street, Brisbane

Jamaica Blue Indooroopilly Shopping Centre 1035/322 Moggill Road Indooroopilly

Jamaica Blue Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre 1151 Creek Street Carindale

Jamaica Blue Westfield Garden City Level 1, 1347 Kessels Rd Upper Mt Gravatt

And keep an eye out on the socials, as one lucky coffee aficionado could also be in the running for free coffee for a month! *Indooroopilly and Garden City stores only*

At Jamaica Blue, they welcome you with all the freshness, flavour and warmth of the Caribbean.

Born in Australia, and now growing globally, the brand is named after the Jamaica Blue Mountains. The region is widely regarded as home of the best coffee in the world!

So this International Coffee Day, take some time out to enjoy a great brew, and their delicious, freshly prepared food with a Jamaican twist!