Pizza shop has served over 150,000 free slices of pizza to homeless By 96five Network Contributors Tuesday 30 Apr 2019

Rosa’s Fresh Pizza in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania isn’t just your ordinary pizza shop. For most of the customers, a slice of pizza is free.

Owner Mason Wartman says they serve between 50-100 homeless people every day as part of a pay-it-forward initiative that began about three years ago.

The way it works is heartwarming and inspiring: through the day, paying customers can donate a dollar a slice for somebody in need, using a post-it note system to track redeemable pizza slices.

The community has given away more than 150,000 free slices.

“A simple pizza shop can be a really powerful force and really enrich lives”, Wartman says.

Food satisfies the stomach but it is kindness that truly touches the heart and soul.