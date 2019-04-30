Spread the Warmth this Mother’s Day!

By 96five Tuesday 30 Apr 2019

96five is teaming up with Brisbane Domestic Violence Service (BDVS) to helping Mums who are seeking safety and protection from domestic violence situations this Mother’s Day!

We are asking you to donate a new robe/dressing gown to help isolated mums this Mother’s Day. Why may you ask?

BDVS says it best…

“As Mother’s day and Winter approaches we considered what it must feel like for these women who had experienced abuse for so long to be away from their own homes – having left so much behind to keep their children safe.
Something like a warm fluffy robe isn’t a solution to domestic violence.
However, for the up to 70 women across Brisbane that will be sitting in transitional housing over the Mother’s Day period, it is a way to let them know that people care about them.
It’s a way that the community can let them know that they are also important on Mother’s day.”

You can drop off your donations of brand new, unwrapped bathrobes to 96five’s Office during office hours.

Alternatively, other locations around Brisbane (Outlined below) – including Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, will be collecting donations.

P.S. Don’t know where to look? Best & Less, Target, Big W, K-Mart sell robes from $15-$39!

