Cricketers Pad Up for Opening of National Cricket Campus – 96five Family Radio

The completed project includes a state-of-the-art pavilion, new turf and wickets on three ovals, 16 turf practice wickets and nets and more.

By 96five Monday 14 Dec 2020

The summer of cricket will reach new heights with the opening of Stages 1A and B of the two-stage $18.3 million National Cricket Campus at Kalinga.

Minister for Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs and Member for Nudgee Leanne Linard said the project would spark a cricketing renaissance in Brisbane’s northern suburbs with world-class facilities and coaching.

“The Shaw Road precinct at Kalinga has been totally transformed,” said Ms Linard.

“There is a state-of-the-art pavilion, new turf and wickets on three ovals, 16 turf practice wickets and nets, lighting, car parking and improved public facilities.

“These world class facilities will be used by elite teams for training and games, while becoming the nation’s premier venue for state, national and youth championships.”

“What’s really exciting is that it will become the home of women’s cricket in Australia with fantastic indoor and outdoor facilities accessible all year.”

“The facilities will also be used by the wider community, encouraging greater participation including being used by approximately an additional 20 junior and female teams.”

Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said that it will not just be cricketers who benefit.

“These sites will be melting pots for the best coaches, administrators and sports scientists, all pooling their resources to develop cricketing talent,” he said.

“The campus will enable Queensland to continue its long tradition of producing sporting champions, while encouraging more people to play the game.”

The Queensland Government has invested $7 million in the National Cricket Campus, which has also seen contributions from Queensland Cricket, Cricket Australia, Norths, the Federal Government and Brisbane City Council.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the completion of the Shaw Road component of the National Cricket Campus was a game changer for cricket.

“The work completed so professionally here will positively impact all players who utilise it in the years ahead”, said Mr Svenson.

“From the young boys and girls in the community enjoying their first Woolworths T20 Blast experience under lights through to the Australian men’s and women’s teams preparing for international series’ and tournaments.

“Queensland Cricket congratulates the Federal Government, Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council for sharing in the vision, and thanks to all the stakeholders who worked so efficiently to deliver a world-class training and playing facility in Brisbane.

“We are excited about bringing the complex here at Norths fully online as preparations begin for the redevelopment of Allan Border Field in the next phase of the overall National Cricket Campus project.”

Northern Suburbs District Cricket Association President Paul Keller said the milestone represented a new beginning for Norths.

“This project will reinvigorate local cricket in Brisbane,” said Mr Keller.

“The facilities will change the game for Premier and Community cricket in Queensland significantly.

“We are extremely proud of the project and congratulate all our partners for their help in getting the facilities completed.”

Work will start on Stage 2, at Allan Border field this month and includes five new international wickets, an extended boundary, terrace seating, an electronic scoreboard, new lighting, change rooms and high-performance offices, with completion scheduled for May 2022.