What is Clubhouse and How Do You Get In? Tech Expert Weighs In – 96five Family Radio

By Justin Rouillon Thursday 11 Mar 2021

Just when you thought you were across every social networking app possible, it’s time to make room for one more.

Yes, you’re on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, perhaps even TikTok, but now Clubhouse is vying for your attention.

But what is Clubhouse, and is it a club worth being part of? Geoff Quattromani from the Technology Uncorked podcast joined me to explain all (you can listen in the audio player above).

“This is another social network, however this time it’s very different,” Geoff said.

“There is no status updates, there is no posting of pictures. This is a place where it’s audio only. The idea is you step into rooms where you have conversations. So say, for example, I opened up a room in Clubhouse, people can join, people can listen, and people can also put up their hand to talk.”

Clubhouse describes itself as the “new type of social network based on voice – where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real- time”.

Geoff likens these rooms to town hall meetings at a local council – someone is hosting it, but people have the chance to speak or ask questions.

However, if you’re eager to jump into Clubhouse, it’s not as simple as just signing up.

“It is only available for Apple users, so if you have an Android device, you’re out of luck. And you also need to be invited into Clubhouse as well, so even once you install the app, you need a friend or somebody to allow you in,” Geoff said.

So is it worth jumping on Clubhouse?

“It’s interesting, but it’s also very disconnected at the same time. It’s very niche, very small town, not a lot of people are realistically there. I think Clubhouse on it’s own won’t [stand the test of time],” he said.

Hear more thoughts about Clubhouse from tech expert Geoff Quattromani in the player above.