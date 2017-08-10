10 Things to do in Brisbane this Weekend with the Kids

Brisbane City Hopper, Free Ferry.
Five things around Brisbane that are free!
Picnic at New Farm Park
Location: 1038 Brunswick Street, New Farm, QLD 4005
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: 24 hours/7 days
Cost: FREE
Light play for kids
http://www.visitbrisbane.com.au/ipswich/whats-on/educational/light-play-for-kids?sc_lang=en-au
Location: Darcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich, QLD 4305
Date: 22nd July – 27th August 2017
Time: Mon – Fri 2pm – 5pm, Sat – Sun 10am – 5pm
Cost: FREE
Free Ice Skating
http://www.visitbrisbane.com.au/brisbane/whats-on/family-friendly/tropicool-ice-skating-at-indro?sc_lang=en-au
Location: Indooroopilly Shopping Centre
322 Moggill Road, Indooroopilly, QLD
Date: 10th July – 15th September 2017
Time: 9am – 5:30pm
Cost: FREE
City Hopper Adventure
http://joomladay.org.au/images/cityhopper_timetable.pdf
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: 6am – Midnight, Every 30 minutes
Cost: FREE
BBQ at Frew Park Milton
Location: Frew St, Milton, QLD 4064
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: 24 hours/7 days
Cost: FREE
Five things around Brisbane that have an entry price!
Marvel Museum
Location: GoMA, South Brisbane
Date: 27th May – 3rd Sep 2017
Time: Daily 10am – 5pm Wed 10am – 9pm
Cost: Adult: $25, Concession: $20, Child (5–12 years. Under 5 free): $10, Family (2 adults + up to 3 children 5–12 years): $60
Ice Skating
Location: 2304 Sandgate Road, Boondall, QLD 4034
1179 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, QLD 4110
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: Mon à Fri 1pm – 3pm, Tues 7:30pm – 9pm, Sat 2pm – 4:30pm (Acacia Ridge), 1:30pm – 3:30pm (Boondall) & 7:30pm – 10pm, Sun 11am – 3pm
Cost: Adult: $17, Children: $15, 5 yrs and under: $10
Planetarium
Location: Mount Coot-tha Road, Toowong, QLD 4066
Date: Tuesday – Sunday
Time: Tues à Fri 10am – 4pm, Sat 11am – 8.15pm, Sun 11am – 4pm
Cost: Adult: $15.80, Children (3-14 years): $9.60, Concession: $13
Escape Hunt (Recommended ages 12+)
http://brisbane.escapehunt.com/
Location: 77 Russell St, West End, QLD 4101
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: Mon à Sat 9.45am – 10pm, Sun 9:45am – 8:30pm
Cost: 2 People: $38 ea., 3 People: $36 ea., 4 People: $34 ea., 5 People: $32 ea.
BYO picnic at the Workshop Rail Museum
Visit their website
Location: North Street, North Ipswich, QLD
Date: Monday – Sunday
Time: Daily 9:30am – 4pm
Cost: Adult: $14.50, Concession: $12.50, Child (3 – 15 years): $11.50, Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Children): $44.50