10 Things to do in Brisbane this Weekend with the Kids

By Christie MannThursday 10 Aug 2017

Brisbane, Free Ferry, Things to do in Brisbane, Brisbane River

Brisbane City Hopper, Free Ferry.

Five things around Brisbane that are free!

Picnic at New Farm Park

Location:      1038 Brunswick Street, New Farm, QLD 4005
Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             24 hours/7 days
Cost:             FREE

Light play for kids

http://www.visitbrisbane.com.au/ipswich/whats-on/educational/light-play-for-kids?sc_lang=en-au

Location:      Darcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich, QLD 4305
Date:              22nd July – 27th August 2017
Time:             Mon – Fri 2pm – 5pm, Sat – Sun 10am – 5pm
Cost:             FREE

Free Ice Skating 

http://www.visitbrisbane.com.au/brisbane/whats-on/family-friendly/tropicool-ice-skating-at-indro?sc_lang=en-au

Location:      Indooroopilly Shopping Centre
                      322 Moggill Road, Indooroopilly, QLD
Date:             10th July – 15th September 2017
Time:             9am – 5:30pm
Cost:             FREE

City Hopper Adventure

Brisbane, Free Ferry, Things to do in Brisbane, Brisbane River, map

Brisbane City Hopper Map

http://joomladay.org.au/images/cityhopper_timetable.pdf

Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             6am – Midnight, Every 30 minutes
Cost:              FREE

 

BBQ at Frew Park Milton

Location:      Frew St, Milton, QLD 4064
Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             24 hours/7 days
Cost:              FREE

Best Park in Brisbane, Frew Park, Kids Play Area, Weekend, Play

Frew Park Milton
http://www.landezine.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Landezine_Arena-Play-Structure_Guymer-Bailey_000.jpg

Five things around Brisbane that have an entry price!

Marvel Museum

Location:      GoMA, South Brisbane
Date:              27th May – 3rd Sep 2017
Time:             Daily 10am – 5pm Wed 10am – 9pm
Cost:              Adult: $25, Concession: $20, Child (5–12 years. Under 5 free): $10, Family (2 adults + up to 3 children 5–12 years): $60

Ice Skating

Location:      2304 Sandgate Road, Boondall, QLD 4034
                      1179 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, QLD 4110
Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             Mon à Fri 1pm – 3pm, Tues 7:30pm – 9pm, Sat 2pm – 4:30pm (Acacia Ridge), 1:30pm – 3:30pm (Boondall) & 7:30pm – 10pm, Sun 11am – 3pm
Cost:              Adult: $17, Children: $15, 5 yrs and under: $10

Planetarium

Location:      Mount Coot-tha Road, Toowong, QLD 4066
Date:              Tuesday – Sunday
Time:             Tues à Fri 10am – 4pm, Sat 11am – 8.15pm, Sun 11am – 4pm
Cost:             Adult: $15.80, Children (3-14 years): $9.60, Concession: $13

Escape Hunt (Recommended ages 12+)

http://brisbane.escapehunt.com/

Location:      77 Russell St, West End, QLD 4101
Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             Mon à Sat 9.45am – 10pm, Sun 9:45am – 8:30pm
Cost:              2 People: $38 ea., 3 People: $36 ea., 4 People: $34 ea., 5 People: $32 ea.

BYO picnic at the Workshop Rail Museum

Visit their website

Location:      North Street, North Ipswich, QLD
Date:              Monday – Sunday
Time:             Daily 9:30am – 4pm
Cost:              Adult: $14.50, Concession: $12.50, Child (3 – 15 years): $11.50, Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Children): $44.50

 

Related Articles

2017 Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

A special day to focus on being kinder to one another!

Sing, Dance & Play with the Bananas in Pyjamas for their Birthday!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

10 Things to do in Brisbane this Weekend with the Kids

A brothers’ love to fight the odds with paint

Helping Hyperactive & Busy Kids

Imagine if your kids were blind – and somebody could give them sight for $32…

The Importance of Switching Off Your Phone

Even a Mild Winter Can Kill – The Disturbing Truth About Climate and Mortality Rates

WIN Tickets to the EKKA to help celebrate its 140th Birthday!

Aussie Parents Fearful Children aren’t Prepared for the Future