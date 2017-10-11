VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Are you available November 6-10?

96five Needs YOU! November Appeal (November 6–10)

Do you have a few hours to spare? Starting on Monday, November 6, 96five will be in the midst of one of the biggest and exciting events on the station calendar – the November Appeal. 96five is community/crowd funded, and a significant portion of the station’s funding comes in from listeners and supporters. This year the November Appeal is all about “Hope Worth Sharing” and right now we are asking if YOU would consider being a part of our awesome team of volunteers to help during the week of November 6–10.

There are a couple of key areas we are asking for assistance in: answering phone calls/taking donations and hospitality. If you can assist in any of these areas and if you would love to be a part of the buzz of this week and want to get to know, and serve your city and your 96five – we’d love to hear from you! Please fill in and email this VOLUNTEER Application Form and email it to volunteer@96five.com as soon as you can!